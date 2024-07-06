Here's What Lara Trump Looks Like Going Makeup-Free

The women of former President Donald Trump's innermost circle certainly know how to rock a full glam look any day of the week. Lara Trump, Donald's daughter-in-law, and wife to his second-oldest son, Eric Trump, is certainly no exception. Even before Lara became a member of the Trump family, she was no stranger to glamour.

Lara briefly pursued a modeling career while earning her degree at North Carolina State University. In addition to working at the popular restaurant chain Hooters, Lara also entered bikini contests and Maxim magazine's "Hometown Hotties" contest in the early 2000s. She's since traded in the runway for running shoes with her stunning fitness transformation into a marathon runner and seasoned triathlete.

Simply put, Lara enjoys the best of both worlds — glam and down to earth, luxury and hard work. Her ability to switch from a full face of makeup to a fresh, natural look is a perfect testament to that fact.