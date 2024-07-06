Here's What Lara Trump Looks Like Going Makeup-Free
The women of former President Donald Trump's innermost circle certainly know how to rock a full glam look any day of the week. Lara Trump, Donald's daughter-in-law, and wife to his second-oldest son, Eric Trump, is certainly no exception. Even before Lara became a member of the Trump family, she was no stranger to glamour.
Lara briefly pursued a modeling career while earning her degree at North Carolina State University. In addition to working at the popular restaurant chain Hooters, Lara also entered bikini contests and Maxim magazine's "Hometown Hotties" contest in the early 2000s. She's since traded in the runway for running shoes with her stunning fitness transformation into a marathon runner and seasoned triathlete.
Simply put, Lara enjoys the best of both worlds — glam and down to earth, luxury and hard work. Her ability to switch from a full face of makeup to a fresh, natural look is a perfect testament to that fact.
Lara Trump rocks a fresh look when she's getting active
Lara Trump isn't just a casual gym goer, and her physique proves it. The wife of Eric Trump and mother of two didn't get her ultra-toned legs and arms from the occasional workout. On the contrary, Lara's leggy photos prove her fitness routine is next-level. And when you're busy lifting weights, running and biking for miles, and pushing your body to its most extreme limits, there's little time for makeup.
No hate to those who like to do both, but Lara Trump prefers to go au naturale in the gym, as seen in the Instagram photo above. In a December 2023 social media post, Lara can be seen posing with fellow fitness enthusiast Debi Laszewski and an adorable Pomeranian pup. "When you wear the perfect shirt to the gym," Lara wrote, referring to her cropped tank that reads: "Fitness goal: pet more dogs."
Lara's photo showcases her beauty makeup-free, showing off her clear skin and perfectly groomed eyebrows. The gym look is a refreshing change of pace from her typical glam that she chooses for political events and television appearances, displaying her natural beauty instead.
The TV producer likes to go makeup free when in mom mode
Former television producer and Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump has her fair share of public-facing obligations where she opts for full makeup — think, foundation, bronzer, blush, eyes, and lips. (She even employs her husband, Eric Trump, to help her out on makeup duty, as seen in this hilarious TikTok that shows Eric handing off cosmetic tools to Lara as if she's a surgeon.)
But when Lara Trump is in mom mode — for kiddos or dogs — she prefers to go makeup free. In a heartwarming "gotcha day" Instagram post for her sweet doggo, Ben, Lara proved that she's just as beautiful without makeup with a cute snapshot of her holding the pup in a blanket outside. Even without heavy eye makeup or foundation, Lara's features shine through the shadowy pic.
Of course, some cosmetic dermatologists suspect Lara Trump has had a few procedures done, including a nose job, a facelift, and fillers. She isn't the first woman in the Trump family to face these rumors, and like her in-laws, Lara hasn't commented one way or another to dispel or prove the allegations. Cosmetic procedures or not, Lara has certainly shown that she can rock a fresh face just as naturally as she can a stunning full glam.