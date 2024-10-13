Why We're Worried About Jelly Roll & Bunnie Xo's Marriage
Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's marriage is the type of romance they make movies about. The "Save Me" artist, whose past includes addiction and being booked in jail 40 times, first met Bunnie Xo, a former sex worker, while she was at one of his concerts in 2015. At the time, Bunnie Xo was in a relationship, but it didn't take her and Jelly Roll too long to start up a romance after she became single. One year into dating, Jelly Roll proposed to Bunnie Xo in Las Vegas and they ended up eloping that night. "It's a white trash love story," Jelly Roll said of their relationship during an episode of the podcast "King and the Sting and the Wing Clips," adding, "She's my best friend, man. She really is." In August 2023, the couple renewed their vows in Las Vegas on their seventh wedding anniversary. "Luckiest girl alive. Tonite was such a dream," Bunnie Xo captioned a TikTok of the occasion.
But in the fall of 2024, the podcaster wasn't seen by her husband's side at a big event. Bunnie Xo was noticeably absent at the 2024 Emmy Awards ceremony, where Jelly Roll performed and presented the "In Memoriam" segment. Instead of cheering on her husband during this important presentation, she was seen at the beach, per her Instagram Stories. Could these lovebirds be having problems? Ahead of Jelly Roll's solo Emmys appearance, they revealed they were planning on expanding their family.
Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll plan to undergo IVF
While Bunnie Xo has enjoyed being a stepmom to Jelly Roll's two kids, it seems she's now ready to have her own baby with the artist. During a June 2024 appearance on the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast, Jelly Roll revealed that he and Bunnie Xo wanted to expand their family. Bunnie Xo later reposted a clip of her husband discussing this on the pod to Instagram, writing "God Willing- Baby DeFord 2026." She also revealed they were undergoing IVF.
While the possibility of having a baby together suggests that Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo are in a good place in their marriage, the grueling process and uncertainty of IVF could strain their relationship. During a July 2024 episode of her podcast, "Dumb Blonde," Bunnie Xo talked about IVF, noting their plans weren't finalized yet. While they were considering twin boys, they were still "on the fence" about it. She also shared that they'd be using a surrogate, explaining, "I am not mentally well enough to let my hormones get out of whack." Revealing she'd previously lost babies, Bunnie Xo made it clear this would be the last time she publicly spoke on the matter to help protect their peace. "From here on out with the IVF journey, I want to keep it private. ... We are going to be using my eggs, and we're going to be using J's sperm, and we're going to be doing an egg retrieval, and we're going to do a round of IVF."
Best of luck to Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll on this journey, which will hopefully only make their marriage stronger.