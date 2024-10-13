Why We're Worried About Jelly Roll & Bunnie Xo's Marriage

While Bunnie Xo has enjoyed being a stepmom to Jelly Roll's two kids, it seems she's now ready to have her own baby with the artist. During a June 2024 appearance on the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast, Jelly Roll revealed that he and Bunnie Xo wanted to expand their family. Bunnie Xo later reposted a clip of her husband discussing this on the pod to Instagram, writing "God Willing- Baby DeFord 2026." She also revealed they were undergoing IVF.

Advertisement

While the possibility of having a baby together suggests that Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo are in a good place in their marriage, the grueling process and uncertainty of IVF could strain their relationship. During a July 2024 episode of her podcast, "Dumb Blonde," Bunnie Xo talked about IVF, noting their plans weren't finalized yet. While they were considering twin boys, they were still "on the fence" about it. She also shared that they'd be using a surrogate, explaining, "I am not mentally well enough to let my hormones get out of whack." Revealing she'd previously lost babies, Bunnie Xo made it clear this would be the last time she publicly spoke on the matter to help protect their peace. "From here on out with the IVF journey, I want to keep it private. ... We are going to be using my eggs, and we're going to be using J's sperm, and we're going to be doing an egg retrieval, and we're going to do a round of IVF."

Advertisement

Best of luck to Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll on this journey, which will hopefully only make their marriage stronger.