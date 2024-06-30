What Bunnie Xo's Relationship With Jelly Roll's Kids Is Really Like

In May 2008, Jelly Roll learned that his ex-girlfriend Felicia Beckwith gave birth to their daughter, Bailee Ann DeFord. Jelly Roll was in jail at the time, but when he got out, he was determined to be in his kid's life. However, as he shared in Hulu's "Jelly Roll: Save Me," Beckwith didn't let him see Bailee as much as he'd hoped. What's more, Beckwith's own struggles with addiction only continued to escalate as Bailee got older.

For a period of time, Jelly Roll didn't know if he could ever get full custody, as he didn't have a permanent residence or a sustainable job. That all changed when he met the woman who is now his wife. As Bunnie Xo said on a 2024 episode of the "Wife of the Party" podcast, "I just told him straight up, 'You know, like no matter what happens with us, I will help you get that little girl.'"

Tragically, Bunnie Xo was abandoned by her own mother, and when she heard about Bailee's situation at Beckwith's home, it struck a chord. "Bailee didn't even have a bed," she recalled on the "Bussin' with the Boys" podcast. "She was sleeping on a chair, and she was there taking care of her two or three little cousins, making them food, and literally all she was doing was making them bread with peanut butter on it, and it broke my heart." In 2017, Bunnie and Jelly Roll gained full custody of Bailee.

