All Of Matthew Gray Gubler's Health Issues Explained

You'll be hard-pressed to find someone more upbeat and positive than Matthew Gray Gubler. He's the very embodiment of what it means to have a sunny disposition. He became a household name starring in "Criminal Minds" as Dr. Spencer Reid, and media outlets that have had the pleasure of speaking to him can't stop gushing about Gubler's warm personality, bear hugs, and of course, his ability to find the silver lining in the most dire of situations.

Most longtime fans are aware that the actor's positive attitude has been put to the test a few times over the course of his career, thanks to some health issues that threatened to cut his acting days short. But Gubler isn't someone who gives up easily. When he broke his knee (more details on that later), he told Glamour in 2015, "I was loving it because I had my other leg!" It's this attitude that has inspired fans across the globe, and Gubler confessed that he believes his life's purpose is simply to make people happy, especially kids (something his work on "Alvin and the Chipmunks" most certainly managed to accomplish).

Gubler has a simple motto that's kept him going throughout his health challenges, telling Glamour, "I feel like if you wake up in the morning and can breathe, things are f***ing sweet. You have nothing to complain about. We're so lucky. You're alive, so enjoy it." And indeed, throughout his various health challenges, Gubler managed to practice what he preached.

