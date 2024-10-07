Melania's Fond Memories Of Her Wedding To Trump Are Missing One Key Thing

Melania Trump's eponymous memoir is making its debut on October 8, and the former first lady is continuing to release short video clips promoting her book. On October 5, Melania's promo centered around her 2005 wedding to Donald Trump. At first, her husband appeared to take center stage when she recalled the memories of their early relationship. "From the moment Donald and I met, there was an undeniable spark," Melania explained on X (formerly Twitter). "There was something magnetic about him."

However, once Melania pivoted to the subject of their wedding day, she left any mentions about Donald in the dust. The Trumps' wedding reportedly cost around $a million, and, during a 2005 interview with Larry King, Melania commented on how she embraced wedding planning. Almost two decades later, Melania's still savoring that list of luxuries, like the sumptuous food. Instead of the more budget-friendly catering that most people might select, award-winning French chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten served up shrimp and beef tenderloin, while Mar-a-Lago staff baked a gigantic 200-pound cake.

Some of Melania's past book promo videos have given Donald the most cursory mentions, so it's nothing new that the spotlight here has shifted to their wedding day amenities. Even so, some felt that it would have made more sense to focus on the groom. "You said more about the chef that cooked your food than your husband lol," commented one X user.

