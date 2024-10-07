Melania's Fond Memories Of Her Wedding To Trump Are Missing One Key Thing
Melania Trump's eponymous memoir is making its debut on October 8, and the former first lady is continuing to release short video clips promoting her book. On October 5, Melania's promo centered around her 2005 wedding to Donald Trump. At first, her husband appeared to take center stage when she recalled the memories of their early relationship. "From the moment Donald and I met, there was an undeniable spark," Melania explained on X (formerly Twitter). "There was something magnetic about him."
https://t.co/ZCTwZSqZND pic.twitter.com/zO4Y07Fqf5
— MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) October 5, 2024
However, once Melania pivoted to the subject of their wedding day, she left any mentions about Donald in the dust. The Trumps' wedding reportedly cost around $a million, and, during a 2005 interview with Larry King, Melania commented on how she embraced wedding planning. Almost two decades later, Melania's still savoring that list of luxuries, like the sumptuous food. Instead of the more budget-friendly catering that most people might select, award-winning French chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten served up shrimp and beef tenderloin, while Mar-a-Lago staff baked a gigantic 200-pound cake.
Some of Melania's past book promo videos have given Donald the most cursory mentions, so it's nothing new that the spotlight here has shifted to their wedding day amenities. Even so, some felt that it would have made more sense to focus on the groom. "You said more about the chef that cooked your food than your husband lol," commented one X user.
Melania was all about the dress and the music
While Melania Trump's mention of Donald Trump on their wedding day was oddly nonexistent in her recent book promo, it's perhaps fitting, given the book's reported content. "'Melania' is less a confessional than a C. V., most notable for what it leaves out than what it includes," noted Alexandra Jacobs, book critic for The New York Times.
Beyond reminiscing about her delicious wedding day feast, Melania also gave a shout-out to her gown. However, Her description of her dress on X as "a breathtaking gown" is a significant understatement. The strapless dress was form-fitting in the bodice down to the mid-thigh, where it ballooned into a massive amount of material, including a 13-foot train. With its swaths of heavy fabric, her expensive, blinged-out dress must have been a challenge to move around in, since it was said to tip the scales at 60 pounds. Later in the festivities, Melania swapped it for a dress more suitable for partying. This new gown had straps and a dramatic front slit, and can be seen in Melania's video when she walks down a flight of stairs.
Her wedding reception's entertainment also loomed large, and she referred to "captivating live performances by music legends." Melania wasn't kidding: Billy Joel and Elton John were both on hand for a mini concert. However, since John reportedly has a complicated relationship with Donald, it's less likely such a personal performance would occur in the future.