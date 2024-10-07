Inside Hallmark Hunk Wes Brown's Relationship With Wife Amanda
Seeing countless leading actors fall in love on our TV screens has prompted many fans to wonder about the real-life partners of Hallmark stars. Among the things we know about actor Wes Brown, who's appeared in more than a dozen made-for-TV movies since 2010, is that he's been married to Amanda Moye Brown since 2008. Details of their early relationship aren't public, but the two tied the knot in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where Wes spent his adolescence. Other than that, the Hallmark star, who ranks among the leading men who make us sweat, often shares snapshots with his wife and their daughter, Merribeth, born in 2009, on Instagram, providing fans a glimpse into their life together.
"Sweet #16," he wrote in May 2024 in celebration of their wedding anniversary. "Fancy dinner. No. Canceled $ reservations. Nah. Her taking care of a sick kiddo while I grilled her a burger and some tater tots by her request. Absolutely." Wes also shared a heartfelt message for Amanda for Mother's Day in 2021, shouting her out for being such a great mom. "You are silly, goofy, fun, you talk to animals way more than one should (in a princess voice by the way)," he said. "You are compassionate. Have more empathy than anyone I know. I could not imagine a better human for our daughter to emulate more than you." Besides sharing what seems to be a pretty wholesome life, Wes and Amanda Brown have also made a mark on Hallmark in a pretty heartwarming way.
Brown's wife inspired a Hallmark movie
Amanda Brown isn't an actor like her husband Wes, instead working as an executive music assistant on projects like "Monsters at Work" and "Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe" before launching a writing career. It was through this career path that Amanda ventured into the landscape of Hallmark movies, with a piece of her life serving as the inspiration for the Hallmark movie "Sweet Pecan Summer." Wes, who served as an executive producer on the flick, told MediaVillage, "The story is loosely based on a story about my wife Amanda's aunt Carol and a piece of property she was selling."
In the made-for-TV movie, Christine Ko plays Amanda, a burnt-out product developer who agrees to help her Aunt Carol sell her pecan farm, while Wes appears as ex-boyfriend J.P., who's hired by Amanda's aunt as a broker. "Some things were changed, but real people and real-life events informed this really nice story," Wes added. He also told Southern Living, "The fact that [the] first story [Amanda] sells has Aunt Carol as the leading lady played by Lauren Tom was really super cool."
The couple's daughter, Merribeth, also makes a guest appearance in the flick, playing in the movie's charity softball game. "This was the first movie she got to be in with me," the Hallmark star said. "And we put her on the opposing team. So that was a lot of fun."