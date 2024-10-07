Melania Trump's Makeup Fail Completely Throws Off Her Attempted Professional Look

Melania Trump's smokey eye look was poorly suited for the occasion, and it also served as a distraction that took away from any of the points she attempted to convey during the interview. Trump's self-titled memoir is set to release on Oct. 8, just four weeks before the 2024 presidential election, prompting some speculation regarding the convenient timing of the book's release. Therefore, her appearance on "Mornings With Maria" was intended to shed light on some of the controversial topics discussed in her book, including her stance on abortion. Melania Trump declared a pro-choice stance on abortion rights in her new book, much to everyone's surprise, and she also revealed the struggles she endured to fund her foster care initiative due to her political affiliations.

Moreover, Trump's makeup blunder follows a strange promo video for her memoir, which features a serious black-and-white filter and heavy shadowing across her face. The promo video received mixed reactions and even had Anderson Cooper at a loss for words. She is likely trying to garner sympathy and appeal to pro-choice voters ahead of the election, but this may not be the most effective way to go about it. Ultimately, Trump's ill-timed makeup choice distracted from her TV interview. Her smokey eyeshadow is striking, to be sure, but it was a questionable move for a political discussion that precedes both the November election and the release of her memoir.