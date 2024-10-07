Melania Trump's Makeup Fail Completely Throws Off Her Attempted Professional Look
Former first lady Melania Trump sat down with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business on Oct. 6, 2024, to discuss her upcoming memoir, "Melania." For her Sunday morning interview, the fashion model donned a tailored skirt suit and black stilettos with her signature golden tan and blond waves, resulting in a generally inoffensive ensemble. However, the 54-year-old failed to emulate the sartorial elegance she was going for due to her matte smokey eye. Trump's sultry eyeshadow was a misguided attempt at classy professionalism and a poor makeup move for an early morning business interview. There is a time and place for wearing a smokey eye but a 10 a.m. chat with a journalist isn't it.
Instead, Trump's dark eyeshadow is better suited for a late-night outing than a televised conversation about Donald Trump's assassination attempts and abortion laws. While most will agree that a refined smokey eye can be tricky to pull off, it's no excuse for a woman who can afford to enlist a team of beauty experts trained in camera-ready makeup. It's safe to say that Trump's makeup artist missed the mark with this one, and based on Trump's previous beauty looks, we question if their skills extend beyond '90s glam.
Melania Trump's eye makeup was unprofessional
Melania Trump's smokey eye look was poorly suited for the occasion, and it also served as a distraction that took away from any of the points she attempted to convey during the interview. Trump's self-titled memoir is set to release on Oct. 8, just four weeks before the 2024 presidential election, prompting some speculation regarding the convenient timing of the book's release. Therefore, her appearance on "Mornings With Maria" was intended to shed light on some of the controversial topics discussed in her book, including her stance on abortion. Melania Trump declared a pro-choice stance on abortion rights in her new book, much to everyone's surprise, and she also revealed the struggles she endured to fund her foster care initiative due to her political affiliations.
Moreover, Trump's makeup blunder follows a strange promo video for her memoir, which features a serious black-and-white filter and heavy shadowing across her face. The promo video received mixed reactions and even had Anderson Cooper at a loss for words. She is likely trying to garner sympathy and appeal to pro-choice voters ahead of the election, but this may not be the most effective way to go about it. Ultimately, Trump's ill-timed makeup choice distracted from her TV interview. Her smokey eyeshadow is striking, to be sure, but it was a questionable move for a political discussion that precedes both the November election and the release of her memoir.