Details About Demi Moore's Chaotic First Marriage

Years before Demi Moore captivated audiences in "Ghost" and built a family with Bruce Willis, her life had its share of lesser-known chapters, including a first marriage that many might not be aware of. In 1980, when she was 17 years old, Demi married musician Freddy Moore, who was 12 years her senior. While they did connect on a creative level, even co-writing songs together, their union was far from blissful. Demi opened up about their relationship in 2019's "Inside Out."

Reflecting on her mindset at the time, Demi shared a haunting confession. "The night before we got married, instead of working on my vows, I was calling a guy I'd met on a movie set," she wrote in her memoir (via People). This revelation hints at the uncertainty she felt about the marriage, a relationship she seemingly entered into while grappling with deep emotional pain.

Freddy Moore, best known for his work in the Los Angeles music scene with his band The Nu-Kats, would go on to be a footnote in Demi Moore's stunning life story. But this chapter of her youth helped shape the woman she would later become, for better or worse.