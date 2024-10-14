Brittany Mahomes' Engagement Ring Cost Patrick A Pretty Penny
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes took a big step in their relationship when they got engaged in September 2020, after eight years together. Patrick's proposal was extra special because it happened on the same day the NFL star and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs received their Super Bowl LIV championship rings. "Ring SZN," Patrick captioned a photo of Brittany's engagement ring on his Instagram Stories (via People). The proud WAG also confirmed the engagement news on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us." Brittany then thanked Patrick for staging the most beautiful proposal, gushing, "You took my entire breath away!"
Shannon Delany-Ron, a jewelry expert who spoke to Us Weekly, posited that Patrick likely shelled out between $100,000 and $150,000 on Brittany's gorgeous engagement ring. "The center diamond looks to be roughly 6 carats and sits beautifully on a split shank pavé setting," Delany-Ron observed. Another ring specialist, Kathryn Money, suggested a much higher price range, estimating the ring to be at least 8 carats. "Depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the center gemstone, we estimate the cost of the ring to be between $350,000-$800,000," Money detailed to Page Six.
Given that Patrick was the highest-paid NFL player in 2020 after signing a record-setting contract extension with the Chiefs, worth a whopping $503 million, such a price tag isn't at all surprising. As Ajay Anand, founder and CEO of Rare Carat jewelry, pointed out, "It appears to be an 8-carat radiant diamond, and we'd guess nothing but the best quality for Mahomes' high school sweetheart."
The couple's wedding was similarly lavish
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes tied the knot in a stunning destination wedding in Hawaii in March 2022, surrounded by their family and friends. "We took our first vacation there together and we have just loved it ever since," the WAG explained in an Instagram Q&A session with her fans a few weeks after the ceremony took place (via Today). "The weather and views are just perfection there!" For the big day, the happy bride wowed in a bespoke Versace gown styled by Mimi Cuttrell, while Patrick wore a sleek gray suit and a pair of expensive Christian Louboutin Rollerboy loafers. The happy couple's wedding cake was a beautiful three-tiered masterpiece consisting of their favorite flavors: Carrot and red velvet for Brittany, and cookies and cream for Patrick.
As a heartfelt gesture to their wedding entourage, the Mahomes treated them to the ultimate lavish gifts. Ahead of the ceremony, Brittany surprised her bridesmaids with customized silk robes and gold Cartier bracelets worth an easy $6,900 each, according to Page Six. Meanwhile, Patrick's brother, Jackson Mahomes, revealed that the Chiefs' star quarterback presented his groomsmen with personalized flasks and a silver Rolex Submariner watch, which can retail for around $8,000 up to over $130,000 each. Included in the box was a printed note from Patrick that read, "The time has come to help me with the task... Be my groomsman for the wedding weekend with help with this flask! Drink up and let me remind, in March set your Rolex to island time!" Yeah, definitely lavish!