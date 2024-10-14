How Many Tattoos Does HGTV's David Bromstad Have? Here's What He Said

For someone as artistic as HGTV star David Bromstad, tattoos are a no-brainer. He once told Hart and Huntington Tattoo Co., "Tattoos are a beautiful, brilliant way of expressing yourself. I'm a blank canvas that needs to be filled!" They really have become a vital part of him, because when The List photoshopped out Bromstad's tattoos for fun, he looked like a totally different person. Just how much ink does he have? The "My Lottery Dream Home" host gave a rough percentage in an October 2024 interview with Watermark.

Advertisement

Bromstad told the outlet, "I don't really count by tattoo number, I prefer to go by percentage of my body covered, and I'm at, I would say 35%." He was honest that tattoos can be pricey but that his desire for them has always been there. "Even when I was a kid, I was like 'I want a tattoo,'" he said. "I always had planned to get them even though my parents were like, 'You're never getting tattoos.' I was like, 'Yes I am.'" After he graduated college, Bromstad used money he set aside for his first tattoo. Per his Hart and Huntington Tattoo Co. interview, it seems that very first design was a dragonfly.

Bromstad also told Watermark that he wanted a new tattoo after being a Grand Marshal for the Pride parade in Orlando, Florida. He added, "I mean, I do have a Pride flag on my leg, but I'll get lots more. Any excuse to get into the chair. Are you kidding me? Yes, please."

Advertisement