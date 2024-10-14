How Many Tattoos Does HGTV's David Bromstad Have? Here's What He Said
For someone as artistic as HGTV star David Bromstad, tattoos are a no-brainer. He once told Hart and Huntington Tattoo Co., "Tattoos are a beautiful, brilliant way of expressing yourself. I'm a blank canvas that needs to be filled!" They really have become a vital part of him, because when The List photoshopped out Bromstad's tattoos for fun, he looked like a totally different person. Just how much ink does he have? The "My Lottery Dream Home" host gave a rough percentage in an October 2024 interview with Watermark.
Bromstad told the outlet, "I don't really count by tattoo number, I prefer to go by percentage of my body covered, and I'm at, I would say 35%." He was honest that tattoos can be pricey but that his desire for them has always been there. "Even when I was a kid, I was like 'I want a tattoo,'" he said. "I always had planned to get them even though my parents were like, 'You're never getting tattoos.' I was like, 'Yes I am.'" After he graduated college, Bromstad used money he set aside for his first tattoo. Per his Hart and Huntington Tattoo Co. interview, it seems that very first design was a dragonfly.
Bromstad also told Watermark that he wanted a new tattoo after being a Grand Marshal for the Pride parade in Orlando, Florida. He added, "I mean, I do have a Pride flag on my leg, but I'll get lots more. Any excuse to get into the chair. Are you kidding me? Yes, please."
Bromstad has previously shared the tattooing process with his Instagram followers
David Bromstad has talked about the meaning behind his tattoos before, especially in social media posts. The "HGTV Design Star" winner has also historically been an open book when it comes to showing off his ink. He has an Instagram highlight on his profile titled "Getting Tattoos" as well, where he has compiled past Instagram Stories from some times he got new tattoos. In one Story on the highlight from about 2018, he shared a photo while getting tattooed with the caption, "It hurts." However, any discomfort has not scared Bromstad off from continuing to get creative ink.
Bromstad gave former Hart and Huntington Tattoo Co. tattoo artist Cortni Aldarelli (aka @MissWildWest) many shout-outs in his Instagram Stories on the highlight. In multiple Stories from 2019, he also took his followers along on the process of getting some of his iconic pop culture tattoos, like Cinderella's castle and Hogwarts castle. When he later posted photos on his Instagram profile of the Hogwarts tattoo, Bromstad gave Aldarelli another shout-out in the caption and made a call to action for his followers to be their authentic selves: "Live your best lives. Be who [you] want to be. Inspire others to be their own selves and smile. It's so easy and fun."