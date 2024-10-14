What Lauren Boebert's Relationship With JD Vance Is Like
Lauren Boebert might be famous for her messy controversies and squabbles with her fellow Republicans (her feud with Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene quickly went from political to personal), but there's one Republican she seems to like — 2024 vice presidential nominee JD Vance.
Boebert appears to have been friendly with Vance before he made it onto the 2024 ticket. In a Facebook post dating back to 2021, she shared a picture of her smiling next to Vance. In the caption, she praised his memoir "Hillbilly Elegy" and its film adaptation. "Here with J.D. Vance, a great American success story!" she wrote, adding that his book "is truly inspiring (and for me, quite relatable)."
In 2022, Boebert took to X, formerly Twitter, to support Vance's bid for the Ohio Senate. In the post, she referred to Vance as "my friend," but the picture she shared was the same one she initially posted to Facebook in 2021, which probably means the two don't often take photographs together, let alone the occasional selfie. What was especially odd was that Boebert was seeking reelection in her state that year, yet there is no record of Vance publicly voicing his support for her. Talk about a one-sided friendship.
Lauren Boebert and JD Vance's relationship seems to be severely one-sided
Despite JD Vance seemingly not being as supportive of Lauren Boebert as she is of him, the Colorado Representative has continued to champion him. After Donald Trump selected Vance as his running mate, Boebert voiced her support for him while speaking to 77 WABC. "I believe that he will be the John Adams of our generation, someone who will actually look at the Constitution and follow those constitutional duties laid out by our founding fathers for the vice president and preside over the Senate," Boebert said. She also argued that he's the perfect candidate to end the raging wars across the globe, given his military background, and that he will support the execution of Trump's foreign policies.
During the 2024 vice presidential debate, Boebert live-tweeted her thoughts on Vance's performance, continuing her praise for the vice presidential nominee despite Vance's embarrassing debate outburst. "JD's putting on a masterclass on how to debate. If he keeps this up, this will be shown in debate class for years to come," one of her tweets read. In another post, she shared a picture of Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz and Vance side-by-side, captioning it, "Choose your fighter America." Of course, Vance didn't seem to notice her unwavering support.
While it's not clear whether Vance feels friendly toward Boebert, there is one topic of conversation they'll surely enjoy discussing: their dislike of Disney. Their mutual scorn for the company was sparked when it came to light that a Disney executive considered including pro-gay content in children's shows. "Next year, the woke Disney lobbyists will ask Congress to extend [Mickey] Mouse's trademark. I think not," Boebert wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Vance agreed, writing, "Disney has declared war on America's children. It's time we fight back."