Inside Zac Efron's Brotherly Bond With Sibling Dylan Efron
Even if you were never a "High School Musical" fan, chances are you know who Zac Efron is, but casual fans might not be aware that he has three siblings — a younger brother, Dylan Efron, and a much younger brother and sister named Henry Efron and Olivia Efron. Zac is close to all his siblings but shares a special bond with his brother Dylan, who boasts a pretty impressive social media following.
Despite being shyer than his older brother, Dylan has dipped his toes into the entertainment world and worked with Zac on the Netflix documentary series "Down to Earth." While Zac did all the traveling required to film, Dylan worked behind the scenes as a producer. "I love doing stuff with my brother. There's a really comforting thing being with family [and] doing this stuff. That's always going to be high up there on what I love to do," Dylan told Us Weekly. He also shared that he looks up to Zac and the example he's set as an older brother, saying it helps him be a better big brother to his younger siblings. "I just think back and my brother was such a good brother to me and I want to be that for them," he told the outlet.
Zac, on the other hand, has admitted that Dylan has served as inspiration for some of the characters he's portrayed over the years, especially his role in "Iron Claw." In the film, Zac's character has a younger brother, and he told ET that Dylan was at the forefront of his mind while he worked on the movie. "This movie's about brothers, at the core of it, and you know, I'm a big brother myself. I love him to death. But there's a certain kind of relationship — it's just the brother bond," he explained.
Zac and Dylan have been very supportive of each other over the years
Dylan Efron has been around to witness Zac Efron's incredible transformation over the years, and it's probably safe to say he's been around for all the tragedies Zac has weathered. The two brothers have shown their unwavering support for each other in both interviews and social media posts, with Zac once telling E! News that he was certain Dylan would emerge victorious while he competed in the reality TV show "The Traitors." "He's so good at games. He always has been since we were kids. He's like the game master," Zac said. "If anyone can do this, it's him. I'm rooting for him."
Similarly, Dylan has voiced his support for his older brother. When Zac got his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Dylan took to Instagram to share how proud he was. "Congratulations brother! Hard to believe that my big bro who would sing and dance around the house all day, now has a star on Hollywood," he wrote. He added that Zac never aspired to have his name on the Walk of Fame and had gone into acting because it's what he truly loves to do, but he was glad his big brother was finally getting the recognition he deserves. "Here's to celebrating your journey and the amazing actor you've become. Proud beyond words," he concluded the post.