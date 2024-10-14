Inside Zac Efron's Brotherly Bond With Sibling Dylan Efron

Even if you were never a "High School Musical" fan, chances are you know who Zac Efron is, but casual fans might not be aware that he has three siblings — a younger brother, Dylan Efron, and a much younger brother and sister named Henry Efron and Olivia Efron. Zac is close to all his siblings but shares a special bond with his brother Dylan, who boasts a pretty impressive social media following.

Despite being shyer than his older brother, Dylan has dipped his toes into the entertainment world and worked with Zac on the Netflix documentary series "Down to Earth." While Zac did all the traveling required to film, Dylan worked behind the scenes as a producer. "I love doing stuff with my brother. There's a really comforting thing being with family [and] doing this stuff. That's always going to be high up there on what I love to do," Dylan told Us Weekly. He also shared that he looks up to Zac and the example he's set as an older brother, saying it helps him be a better big brother to his younger siblings. "I just think back and my brother was such a good brother to me and I want to be that for them," he told the outlet.

Zac, on the other hand, has admitted that Dylan has served as inspiration for some of the characters he's portrayed over the years, especially his role in "Iron Claw." In the film, Zac's character has a younger brother, and he told ET that Dylan was at the forefront of his mind while he worked on the movie. "This movie's about brothers, at the core of it, and you know, I'm a big brother myself. I love him to death. But there's a certain kind of relationship — it's just the brother bond," he explained.