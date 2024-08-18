Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of addiction and mental health issues.

Ever since he shot to fame in 2006 as the vocally talented, basketball-playing Troy Bolton in "High School Musical," alongside his real-life girlfriend at the time Vanessa Hudgens Zac Efron has been beloved by his fans. His acting career has withstood the test of time, taking him from his Disney Channel days to more adult comedies, heart-wrenching dramas, and even an Emmy-winning travel docuseries.

Advertisement

Efron's work ethic can't be questioned, and he even spoke with Variety in December 2023 about the importance of sticking things out, saying, "There's a certain number of things you can control in your life, and the rest, you have to realize you're not in control of it. ... You can put your heart and soul into something, and it doesn't work out the way you thought it would, but the idea of giving up or quitting because of that — there's just so much to be done."

Perhaps this mentality has allowed the "17 Again" star to overcome so much in his personal life, which at times hasn't been as fortunate as his professional life. In fact, there are many tragic details about Zac Efron's life that not many people know of.

Advertisement