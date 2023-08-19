Jennifer Aniston And Justin Theroux Have A Supportive Relationship Despite Their Divorce
It's not uncommon for divorced couples to go their separate ways once the decree is final, but Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have done nothing of the kind. In fact, the couple still heavily supports one another despite being officially divorced for years.
Aniston and Theroux were married in August 2015 and divorced just a few years later in February 2018. They released a joint statement, writing, "This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."
Theroux is said to be a major source of comfort for Aniston, who is still heavily grieving the loss of her father, John Aniston, who passed away in November 2022. A source for the Daily Mail says that Theroux calls her every day to see how she is doing.
Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston knew they would stay close after divorce
Unlike many harrowing Hollywood divorces, there is a great degree of respect between Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston. Though they realize they couldn't work as a couple, they both chose to maintain a friendship and continue to be a part of each other's lives.
Theroux felt devastated by the divorce, but both he and Aniston vowed to stay close no matter what. "It was heartbreaking, only in the sense that the friendship would not be the same, as far as just the day-to-day," said Theroux (via People). "But the friendship is shifting and changing, you know, so that part is something that we're both very proud of."
In a 2021 interview with Esquire, Theroux shared how he has kept in contact with Aniston since their divorce. "I would say we've remained friends," he says. "We don't talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text." He said that they never had the dramatic split that many do and that they both still love each other, and he cherishes their friendship. "She makes me laugh very, very hard. She's a hilarious person," says Theroux.
Whether in person or online, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux support each other
In one of the best examples of conscious uncoupling, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux understand that although they can no longer be in a marriage, they can still be in each's other lives in a meaningful way. "It would be a loss if we weren't in contact, for me personally," Theroux said to Esquire. "And I'd like to think the same for her."
As a result, they've not only kept in close contact but have also supported each other publicly online. In 2019, Theroux wished Aniston a happy 50th birthday on Instagram, just as a good friend would do, writing, "Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman. Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind. ... and fiercely funny. ❤️ you B." He posted a pic of a fierce-looking Aniston holding a seemingly heavy-looking statue of animal horns above her head. Later that year, they celebrated Friendsgiving together, along with other friends including, Jason Bateman, Courtney Cox, and Will Arnett.
When Justin turned 50 in 2021, Aniston shared an Instagram story of two photos of her ex. The first was a debonair photo of Theroux in a suit and his dog and the second photo was a shirtless shot. Aniston captioned it, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY, JT! Truly one of a kind LOVE YOU!"