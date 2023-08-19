Jennifer Aniston And Justin Theroux Have A Supportive Relationship Despite Their Divorce

It's not uncommon for divorced couples to go their separate ways once the decree is final, but Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have done nothing of the kind. In fact, the couple still heavily supports one another despite being officially divorced for years.

Aniston and Theroux were married in August 2015 and divorced just a few years later in February 2018. They released a joint statement, writing, "This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

Theroux is said to be a major source of comfort for Aniston, who is still heavily grieving the loss of her father, John Aniston, who passed away in November 2022. A source for the Daily Mail says that Theroux calls her every day to see how she is doing.