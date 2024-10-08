Melania's Confession About Trump's 'Thoughtfulness' Accidentally Betrays Their Strange Relationship

Former First Lady Melania Trump's memoir, "Melania," has officially hit shelves, and it reveals quite a bit about her relationship with her husband, Donald Trump. It's rare to hear Melania open up, and it's even more rare to hear her open up about her husband. However, her book has a lot to say about her romance with Donald, and it is certainly complimentary. Yet, one statement she made to show Donald's soft side has strange implications.

In her memoir, Melania writes about meeting Donald for the first time, saying, "From the moment our conversation began, I was captivated by his charm and easygoing nature," per Indepedent. She added that she was "immediately at ease in Donald's company, as if our souls had known each other for a long time. Our chemistry was undeniable, and our connection felt natural." Melania made note of her husband's "tenderness and thoughtfulness," making it clear that he is as thoughtful today as he was when they first met. Her evidence is the fact that "Donald to this day calls my personal doctor to check on my health."

Melania clearly thinks Donald calling her doctor is proof that he loves and cares for her. In reality, though, this statement stands out as more than a little odd. The notion that Donald calls her doctor rather than speaking to her about her health seems a bit like going behind her back. Melania somehow doesn't see it this way.

