Melania's Confession About Trump's 'Thoughtfulness' Accidentally Betrays Their Strange Relationship
Former First Lady Melania Trump's memoir, "Melania," has officially hit shelves, and it reveals quite a bit about her relationship with her husband, Donald Trump. It's rare to hear Melania open up, and it's even more rare to hear her open up about her husband. However, her book has a lot to say about her romance with Donald, and it is certainly complimentary. Yet, one statement she made to show Donald's soft side has strange implications.
In her memoir, Melania writes about meeting Donald for the first time, saying, "From the moment our conversation began, I was captivated by his charm and easygoing nature," per Indepedent. She added that she was "immediately at ease in Donald's company, as if our souls had known each other for a long time. Our chemistry was undeniable, and our connection felt natural." Melania made note of her husband's "tenderness and thoughtfulness," making it clear that he is as thoughtful today as he was when they first met. Her evidence is the fact that "Donald to this day calls my personal doctor to check on my health."
Melania clearly thinks Donald calling her doctor is proof that he loves and cares for her. In reality, though, this statement stands out as more than a little odd. The notion that Donald calls her doctor rather than speaking to her about her health seems a bit like going behind her back. Melania somehow doesn't see it this way.
Melania's views on women's healthcare make her statement about Donald ironic
In terms of why, exactly, Donald Trump seeks out information about Melania Trump's health directly from her doctor, she writes (via The Daily Beast) that it is "to ensure that I am okay and that they are taking perfect care of me. He isn't flashy or dramatic, just genuine and caring." It is interesting that Melania highlighted Donald's apparent tendency to micromanage his wife's healthcare, since her memoir comes just days after her bombshell video on X, formerly Twitter, where she asks, "What does 'my body, my choice' really mean?"
Melania implied a difference in opinion compared to Donald when it came to abortion, saying, "Individual freedom is a fundamental principle that I safeguard. Without a doubt, there is no room for compromise when it comes to this essential right that all women possess from birth: individual freedom." This belief is confirmed in "Melania," with the former First Lady asking, "Why should anyone other than the woman herself have the power to determine what she does with her own body?" per The Guardian.
There is certainly some irony in Melania's concurrent statements that Donald checks up on her health with her doctor and her assertion that she supports "a woman's natural right to make decisions about her own body and health." Consequently, this particular comment about Donald's "thoughtfulness" certainly doesn't come across as she intended.