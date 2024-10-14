Glaring Red Flags In Ariana Grande And Ethan Slater's Relationship

With songs like "Thank U, Next" and "break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored", it comes to no surprise to find out that Ariana Grande has had a reputation of breaking up relationships. Many women have come forward claiming that their celebrity boyfriends were cheating on them with Grande.

Late Glee actress Naya Rivera was engaged to Big Sean in 2014 when him and Grande began working on music together. Rivera detailed in her memoir, "Sorry Not Sorry," (via Us Weekly) that once when her and the rapper were fighting, "I walk in, go downstairs, and guess what little girl is sitting cross-legged on the couch listening to music? ... It rhymes with 'Smariana Schmande.'" Rivera and Big Sean officially separated in April 2014, and he and Grande started their relationship almost immediately after. They dated for eight months.

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande wrote their first song together, "The Way" in 2013 while both of them were already in committed relationships. In the music video for the song, the two share a smooch, while, again, both were seeing other people. The late singer had been dating his high school sweetheart Nomi Leasure, and Grande was dating actor Graham Phillips. The circumstances of their relationship was alarmingly similar to Grande's relationship with Slater as rumors swirled online once the music video was released. Leisure even accused Miller of cheating in a Tumblr post, but she failed to officially name Grande as the culprit. People couldn't help but assume it was her as Leasure and Miller broke up in 2016. His relationship with Grande became public shortly after, and they dated for two years.

