Tim Walz Dusts Off His Criticized Debate Behavior For Final Word On 'Weird' Donald Trump

With just about a month left until Election Day, second-time presidential hopeful Donald Trump has a message he really wants to get across to voters: he is not weird. In August, Minnesota governor and Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate Tim Walz famously appeared on "Morning Joe" and discussed Trump and his running mate JD Vance, saying, "These guys are just weird," per MSNBC. Referring to Trump and Vance as simply "weird" has taken on a life of its own, and it's clear that Trump can barely hide his thin-skinned insecurity over the insult. Now, when presented with Trump's pushback against being called "weird," Walz had the perfect mic drop.

While Walz may think his opponent in the race for the title of vice president is "weird," many folks thought that Vance was the winner of the vice presidential debate. It seems, however, that whether he won or lost, Walz has found his footing again. On October 7, he appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and was shown a hilarious compilation of moments when Trump has asserted that he and Vance are, in fact, not weird. When the compilation ended, Walz addressed Trump's repeated declarations that he isn't weird. "If you have to tell people numerous times you're not weird, you might be weird," the vice presidential candidate said to applause from the audience.