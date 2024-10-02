Trump Betrays Where His Attention Really Is During VP Debate (And It's Totally 'Weird')

Unlike the first presidential debate, which got even worse when Jill Biden escorted her husband Joe off the stage, the vice presidential debate was a lively toe-to-toe between JD Vance and Tim Walz. The online discussion surrounding the debate was lively, as well. Many praised Vance's polished look (other than his weird pink tie) and smooth delivery but added there wasn't much substance behind the image. "JD Vance is every rich kid you wanted to beat the crap out of in every John Hughes movie," summed up one commenter on X (formerly Twitter). Another harsh critic was Mary Trump, niece of the former president. "Is anyone keeping track of the number of lies from JD Vance here?" she tweeted. "What is the number up to?" Political commentator Brian Krassenstein highlighted one section of the debate: "WOW! Tim Walz just asked J.D. Vance straight up if Trump lost the 2020 election and Vance refused to answer." (Instead, Vance talked about being "focused on the future.")

Vance's supporters on X were convinced the senator was the ultimate winner. Some pointed out that Walz did, indeed, seem "weird" at times. Said one: "Walz's panicked looks at the camera/moderators is absolutely delicious!!" Another added, "Walz is getting red in the face."

Regardless of who gave the stronger performance, it can be safely said this is the first debate in American history that included the adjectives "whack-a-mole" and "knucklehead." Now that's weird.