Controversies Jelly Roll Has Been Wrapped Up In

Jelly Roll's been through a lot of ups and downs, and his lyrics certainly reflect that. In a 2024 interview with Billboard, he described his songs as "real music for real people with real problems," adding, "That struggle is something that a lot of my music touches on. It's something I am honest about with my own life and something that's for anyone who is going through that."

He knows real problems. Before his career took off, the acclaimed musician dealt with legal woes, substance misuse, and serious relationship issues. His life has calmed down in recent years, but that's not to say Jelly Roll's done stirring up controversies or raising eyebrows. For example, in 2013, Jelly Roll landed in hot water with Waffle House because he named his mixtape "Whiskey, Weed & Waffle House." "That's called trademark infringement," Jelly Roll explained on a radio show years later, per Whiskey Riff. "I didn't know this at the time. And they sent me a cease and desist letter and they froze my YouTube channel up and they threatened to sue me. It was kind of a big debacle." They reached a $10,000 settlement.

No matter the debacle, Jelly Roll seems to roll with the punches. From lawsuits to fan drama and beyond, the "Need a Favor" singer is no stranger to controversy.