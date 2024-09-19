Why Jelly Roll Once Got Into Legal Trouble With Waffle House

A decade before the Jonas Brothers released their song "Waffle House" in 2023, now-country singer, then-rapper Jelly Roll released a mixtape called "Whiskey, Weed & Waffle House" in 2013 — and it didn't go over well with the American restaurant chain. He took to Facebook to discuss his legal trouble, telling his followers he had been hit with a cease-and-desist order. Waffle House wanted him to stop using their name and remove any content using it, and he had ten days to do so. "WOW ... i never thought in a million years that I would ever get popular enough to actually get in trouble with Waffle House especially only 20 days after releasing the mix tape!!!!!" Jelly Roll said, seemingly more excited than disappointed.

Jelly Roll added that he was meeting with his team and a lawyer to figure out the next steps. He also thanked his listeners, saying that "in 20 days because of yall [sic] we have managed to piss off one of the biggest chain restaurants in America."

Jelly Roll's mixtape eventually got renamed "Whiskey, Weed & Women" and got new cover art to go along with it. The Genius page for the album shows both versions. The original art incorporated the actual Waffle House logo beside a whiskey bottle and cannabis leaf, and according to Gawker, the back looked like the Waffle House menu. The new art with the new name had a large red "CEASE & DESIST" logo where the Waffle House logo had been.