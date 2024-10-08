Donald Trump Dethrones Himself For Most Embarrassing Makeup Blunder Of All Time
Over the years, former president Donald Trump has become known for his makeup fails and his abnormal orange hue. Yet, throughout the 2024 presidential election, there have been moments when it seemed that perhaps he had turned over a new leaf, with his face often having a less overly-bronzed look. Unfortunately, at a recent appearance at Trump National Doral golf club, any progress toward a better beauty routine seems to have gone out the window, as Trump's makeup looks more bizarre than ever before.
On October 7, 2024, Trump attended an event in honor of the one year anniversary of Hamas' attack on Israel. While speaking on the topic, a harsh line between the second-time presidential hopeful's real skin color and the color of his makeup showed just how fake and manufactured his outward appearance really is. It's always clear that this orange skin tone is a failed attempt to cover up his natural complexion, just as Trump's strange hairdo is a failed attempt to cover up his natural hairline. Yet, this particularly drastic demarcation between the reality of who Trump really is and what he hopes to portray puts things into perspective.
Donald Trump is reverting back to his old makeup routine
Perhaps a beauty blender or makeup brush could have done away with the harsh line between Donald Trump's skin tone and his mask of makeup. Unfortunately, that would have required him to have more perspective than what he sees directly in front of him in the mirror. But why, after a break from his excessive orange-ness, is Trump more bronzed than ever? In 2020, his complexion was reportedly at its most orange. Since then, his hue has gotten less and less vibrant.
For a little while, Trump was seemingly able to keep his need to orange-ify himself at bay. Though, this surely wasn't easy; makeup artist Kriss Blevens, who did his makeup on multiple occasions, claims that (via Fast Company), "He will look and go, 'Do I need more color?' And I say, 'No, you don't, trust me.'" In the month leading up to Election Day, something has clearly shifted. Trump is back to his old self in terms of his appearance, and he's likely ignoring the advice of those around him. If this extends past his beauty routine, there will surely be fireworks in the weeks to come.