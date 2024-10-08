Donald Trump Dethrones Himself For Most Embarrassing Makeup Blunder Of All Time

Over the years, former president Donald Trump has become known for his makeup fails and his abnormal orange hue. Yet, throughout the 2024 presidential election, there have been moments when it seemed that perhaps he had turned over a new leaf, with his face often having a less overly-bronzed look. Unfortunately, at a recent appearance at Trump National Doral golf club, any progress toward a better beauty routine seems to have gone out the window, as Trump's makeup looks more bizarre than ever before.

On October 7, 2024, Trump attended an event in honor of the one year anniversary of Hamas' attack on Israel. While speaking on the topic, a harsh line between the second-time presidential hopeful's real skin color and the color of his makeup showed just how fake and manufactured his outward appearance really is. It's always clear that this orange skin tone is a failed attempt to cover up his natural complexion, just as Trump's strange hairdo is a failed attempt to cover up his natural hairline. Yet, this particularly drastic demarcation between the reality of who Trump really is and what he hopes to portray puts things into perspective.