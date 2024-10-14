Does Alina Habba Have Any Siblings? Here's What We Know
In 2022, Alina Habba, founder of Habba Madaio & Associates LLP, went from everyday lawyer to household name when she landed a very big client: Donald Trump. After they met at a country club, Trump invited Habba to join his legal team. The rest is history.
As is wont to happen when the former president adds a new person to his entourage, there was suddenly a lot of interest in Habba's story. Before Habba was Trump's lawyer, the New Jersey native lived a relatively private life with her husband and three kids. After she teamed up with the former president, most of her family members continued to keep their lives private. We don't know a ton about Habba's parents, and the same can be said about her brother and sister.
According to Bloomberg, Habba is one of three kids. While the attorney doesn't post about her siblings on social media terribly often, occasionally she'll offer a glimpse into their dynamic on Instagram. In 2023, for example, she shared a snap she took with her mom and sister on Instagram and wrote, "Habba Girls (my poor Dad ;)." We don't have much information about her sister beyond that; as far as we can tell, Habba has not even revealed her sister's name.
Alina Habba's brother prepped her for 'trolls'
Alina Habba's brother, Fuad Habba, is also a pretty private person. In February 2024, Alina shared a series of photos and videos of her brother — including one he took with Donald Trump — and posted a quick birthday message. "Happy Birthday to the most mediocre older brother and Uncle we could all ask for ... love you," she wrote on Instagram. The message, which also included a winking emoji with its tongue out as well as a partying emoji, was a small peek at what their sibling bond is like.
When Alina celebrated her 40th birthday in 2024, she posted a quick video of the birthday card she received from Fuad. Not only was it a 100th birthday card, but he made some tongue-in-cheek edits to the message inside. "Only an older brother could prepare me for the trolls in their mother's basement," she wrote on Instagram. "Keep trying trollskys I was trained by the most savage brother ever!" Evidently, having a big brother readied her for all of the public attention that comes with working alongside one of the most polarizing political figures in U.S. history.