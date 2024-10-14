Does Alina Habba Have Any Siblings? Here's What We Know

In 2022, Alina Habba, founder of Habba Madaio & Associates LLP, went from everyday lawyer to household name when she landed a very big client: Donald Trump. After they met at a country club, Trump invited Habba to join his legal team. The rest is history.

Advertisement

As is wont to happen when the former president adds a new person to his entourage, there was suddenly a lot of interest in Habba's story. Before Habba was Trump's lawyer, the New Jersey native lived a relatively private life with her husband and three kids. After she teamed up with the former president, most of her family members continued to keep their lives private. We don't know a ton about Habba's parents, and the same can be said about her brother and sister.

According to Bloomberg, Habba is one of three kids. While the attorney doesn't post about her siblings on social media terribly often, occasionally she'll offer a glimpse into their dynamic on Instagram. In 2023, for example, she shared a snap she took with her mom and sister on Instagram and wrote, "Habba Girls (my poor Dad ;)." We don't have much information about her sister beyond that; as far as we can tell, Habba has not even revealed her sister's name.

Advertisement