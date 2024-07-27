What We Know About Alina Habba's Parents
Alina Habba rocketed herself onto the national stage thanks to representing Donald Trump in the E. Jean Carroll trial in 2023. Habba lost that case as Trump was found liable for assaulting and defaming Carroll to the tune of $88 million, but surprisingly, Habba remained an integral part of Team MAGA despite being repeatedly slammed as one of Trump's worst lawyers. She became his legal mouthpiece, so to speak, and has ferociously defended the former president in the media. Trump likes people who look good on camera, and Habba has openly admitted that her appearance has boosted her career. (Of course, there's also the rumor that Habba and Trump had an affair.)
As for Habba's background, that's where things get murky. The attorney keeps her private life intensely under wraps. Alina Habba's husband is practically a ghost who's rarely spotted in public and only seen in Instagram photos shared by friends of the couple. As for Habba's parents, their lives are almost as clouded as her husband's. Habba's father is a gastroenterologist, and her mother is a retired teacher. Here's everything we know about them.
Alina Habba's parents are Iraqi immigrants
Alina Habba is the daughter of Saad and Maureen Habba, who immigrated to New York from Iraq before raising their three children in New Jersey. According to Arab News, Saad and Maureen fled their home country to escape the reported persecution of Christians. Once in America, Maureen worked as a schoolteacher and homemaker while Saad became a prominent gastroenterologist who identified a mystery ailment in the early 2000s.
Known as "Habba Syndrome," the diagnosis "relates chronic diarrhea to gall bladder dysfunction pertaining to the bile acids," which was a breakthrough in the world of gastroenterology. Saad's work was published in the The American Journal of Gastroenterology, and he would later create a shift in how physicians diagnose irritable bowel symptom. Saad's IBS research was published in 2011 in the Medical Hypotheses Journal and a year later in the Scandinavian Journal of Gastroenterology.
Clearly, Saad Haaba is a trailblazer in the field of medicine, and according to his official website, he's been practicing for over 40 years. That fact makes one of Alina Habba's weirdest claims about her childhood seem highly suspicious.
Alina Habba claimed her family survived on Coke and peanuts
While speaking at the Turning Point USA's Young Women's Leadership Summit in early June 2024, Alina Habba told the crowd a strange anecdote about her childhood. "My first home when I was born was across the street from a McDonald's," she said via X, formerly Twitter. "And my father used to take the money that he could have and got a Coke and a pack of peanuts every day so that we could survive." However, her timeline doesn't quite add up.
According to the Medical Society of New Jersey, Saad Haaba earned his medical degree from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland in 1978. His official website states that he's been practicing medicine for over 40 years, or in other words, before Alina was born. That information wasn't difficult to find, which is why the Donald Trump attorney was dragged on social media shortly after dropping the anecdote.
For starters, there was the dubious claim of surviving on Coke and peanuts, the latter of which isn't commonly sold at the fast food chain. However, one X user posted a salacious theory that might back Alina's anecdote. "Her dad got his medical license 9 years before she was born," they wrote. "He would've been playing the ponies badly or hiring prostitutes for her family to be that broke on his salary." While we definitely wouldn't go that far, knowing what we know about her father's profession, we are giving Alina's Coke and peanuts claim some serious side-eye.