What We Know About Alina Habba's Parents

While speaking at the Turning Point USA's Young Women's Leadership Summit in early June 2024, Alina Habba told the crowd a strange anecdote about her childhood. "My first home when I was born was across the street from a McDonald's," she said via X, formerly Twitter. "And my father used to take the money that he could have and got a Coke and a pack of peanuts every day so that we could survive." However, her timeline doesn't quite add up.

Advertisement

According to the Medical Society of New Jersey, Saad Haaba earned his medical degree from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland in 1978. His official website states that he's been practicing medicine for over 40 years, or in other words, before Alina was born. That information wasn't difficult to find, which is why the Donald Trump attorney was dragged on social media shortly after dropping the anecdote.

For starters, there was the dubious claim of surviving on Coke and peanuts, the latter of which isn't commonly sold at the fast food chain. However, one X user posted a salacious theory that might back Alina's anecdote. "Her dad got his medical license 9 years before she was born," they wrote. "He would've been playing the ponies badly or hiring prostitutes for her family to be that broke on his salary." While we definitely wouldn't go that far, knowing what we know about her father's profession, we are giving Alina's Coke and peanuts claim some serious side-eye.

Advertisement