The Tragic Life Of Princess Catharina-Amalia

This article contains references to murder and sexual violence.

Catharina-Amalia, Princess of Orange, is not your average young person. She lives in a gorgeous palace, goes on a yearly pilgrimage to the ritzy ski resort of Lech, and even has a penchant for tiaras. Whereas many other people her age are focused on earning a living and figuring out their futures, Catharina-Amalia is training to become the next queen of the Netherlands. As the eldest daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima, Catharina-Amalia is the heir to the Dutch throne. And, although the Princess of Orange lives an extremely lavish life, her experience of royalty has not necessarily been a fairy tale.

Like many royal women before her, Catharina-Amalia has felt overwhelmed by her position. As European royal families have lost their former influence, the young royal's future has become increasingly unclear. What's more, the Netherlands is home to a strong anti-monarchist movement — one that has even put Catharina-Amalia's life at risk. Over the years, the princess and her family have been threatened, harassed, and even attacked. For Catharina-Amalia, this harrowing reality has made every day activities, like going to university or renting an apartment, into a veritable nightmare.