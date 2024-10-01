The Lavish Life Of Princess Catharina-Amalia

This article contains references to murder and sexual violence.

Newspapers and magazines often portray royal life as a dream-come-true, but for Catharina-Amalia, Princess of Orange, it has been a nightmare. The heir to the Dutch throne has confronted a great deal of anti-monarchist sentiment, resulting in a number of credible threats to her life. In 2020, Catharina-Amalia received disturbing Instagram messages from a man known in the press as "Wouter G." He told the princess that he was planning to rape her and murder her friend on King's Day. Then, in 2022, Catharina-Amalia had to flee from student housing after the police determined she had become a gang kidnapping target. Since then, Dutch police have investigated a kidnapping and murder plot allegedly developed by a man called "Mohamad E."

Due to all these traumatizing experiences, it may seem that Catharina-Amalia's position has been nothing but a curse. However, that's not entirely true. The young princess' position in an esteemed European royal family has given her access to astounding amounts of wealth and luxury. Even as she has certainly struggled, Catharina-Amalia has also traveled the world, worn pricey jewels, and received a hefty salary to compensate the seriousness of her role. Although preparing to be the next queen of the Netherlands cannot be easy, Catharina-Amalia has been allowed to do so in style.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

