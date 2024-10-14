One Of Kate Middleton's Features Sparked A Plastic Surgery Trend

Kate Middleton's gorgeous hair has been a hot topic of conversation for years but fans all over the world can agree that her wardrobe is the epitome of royal chic not least because Catherine, Princess of Wales', style has evolved significantly over time. Additionally, one of Kate's physical features actually sparked a plastic surgery trend. The New York Daily News published an article in 2013, which was updated in 2019, chronicling how rhinoplasty to get the gorgeous princess's nose became a popular cosmetic surgery choice as she gradually became more prominent in the public eye.

Advertisement

At the time, Manhattan-based plastic surgeon Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg revealed, "It has become so popular that we have made a file of a dozen Kate Middleton pictures to show patients when they come in for their consultation." Likewise Dr. Thomas Romo, the Lenox Hill Hospital director of facial plastic surgery, was also interviewed, along with a patient named Jessica Blaier. Romo confirmed that he had done rhinoplasties to recreate Kate's nose about 100 times and that her wedding to Prince William was when the buzz around her nose started. He elaborated, "They are looking for a natural nose on a beautiful woman and the Duchess is in the news all the time."

Romo also disclosed that "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston's nose was the previous reigning champ. According to Blaier, she wanted rhinoplasty because, "When I saw Kate's nose, I just knew it was the perfect nose for me. Other celebrities had parts of their noses that I wanted, but Kate's nose had it all. The bridge swoops. The tip doesn't fall when she smiles. And it's feminine." Blaier also noted that although she's happy people don't immediately realize her nose is a copy of the stunning royal's, "I know that my nose was modeled by Kate Middleton, and that's what is most important."

Advertisement