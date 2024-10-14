One Of Kate Middleton's Features Sparked A Plastic Surgery Trend
Kate Middleton's gorgeous hair has been a hot topic of conversation for years but fans all over the world can agree that her wardrobe is the epitome of royal chic not least because Catherine, Princess of Wales', style has evolved significantly over time. Additionally, one of Kate's physical features actually sparked a plastic surgery trend. The New York Daily News published an article in 2013, which was updated in 2019, chronicling how rhinoplasty to get the gorgeous princess's nose became a popular cosmetic surgery choice as she gradually became more prominent in the public eye.
At the time, Manhattan-based plastic surgeon Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg revealed, "It has become so popular that we have made a file of a dozen Kate Middleton pictures to show patients when they come in for their consultation." Likewise Dr. Thomas Romo, the Lenox Hill Hospital director of facial plastic surgery, was also interviewed, along with a patient named Jessica Blaier. Romo confirmed that he had done rhinoplasties to recreate Kate's nose about 100 times and that her wedding to Prince William was when the buzz around her nose started. He elaborated, "They are looking for a natural nose on a beautiful woman and the Duchess is in the news all the time."
Romo also disclosed that "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston's nose was the previous reigning champ. According to Blaier, she wanted rhinoplasty because, "When I saw Kate's nose, I just knew it was the perfect nose for me. Other celebrities had parts of their noses that I wanted, but Kate's nose had it all. The bridge swoops. The tip doesn't fall when she smiles. And it's feminine." Blaier also noted that although she's happy people don't immediately realize her nose is a copy of the stunning royal's, "I know that my nose was modeled by Kate Middleton, and that's what is most important."
A study showed just how popular Kate's nose was among British patients
In December 2012, the Daily Mail shared findings from the Transform Cosmetic Surgery Group regarding which stars their patients wished to emulate the most. "People are choosing celebrities who are sophisticated and naturally beautiful," a spokesperson stated at the time. Catherine, Princess of Wales' nose was that year's most sought-after celeb facial feature in the U.K., and the number of people asking for it was three times as many compared to the year prior. About a month later, the Daily Mail interviewed a plastic surgeon who discussed why the princess's nose was something people wanted.
As Maurizio Persico clarified, "Her nose is straight with a cute, rounded tip and is perfectly in proportion to her face. This gives Kate an attractive and striking profile." He also reckoned that the fact she is usually smiling in pictures was why people who didn't love their own noses would be drawn to having one like hers. Three women who had undergone rhinoplasty surgeries to emulate Kate's nose were interviewed, and all of them were thrilled with the results. As one woman named Danielle Murray enthused, "It's dramatically changed the look of my whole face — not least because I smile all the time now!"
Some patients also sought to get plastic surgery for a different feature inspired by Kate's sister Pippa Middleton, proving that they are both major trendsetters in this market.