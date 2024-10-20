The Awkward Connection Austin Butler's Girlfriend Kaia Gerber Has To His Ex Vanessa Hudgens

The jarring age gap between Hollywood star Austin Butler and model Kaia Gerber became glaringly obvious when photos of Gerber meeting Butler's closer-in-age ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens at a 2007 red carpet event resurfaced in viral form on social media. In 2022, one X (formerly Twitter) user posted the throwback photo of Hudgens bending down to shake little Gerber's hand. The post was captioned as a jab at Butler, saying, "His ex meeting his new gf." Another user reposted the photo, writing, "im crying i thought this was a meme but it really is venessa hudgens meeting kaia gerber pls austin butler is so nasty for this." At the time of the photo, which was taken at a "High School Musical 2" event, per Us Weekly, Hudgens would have been 19 years old, while Gerber was only five.

The visuals seriously put Gerber's 10-year age gap with Butler into perspective. However, the internet's obsession with their age difference doesn't seem to bother the "Bottoms" actor. For the most part, Gerber likes to stay tight-lipped on her relationship details. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, she said of her relationship with Butler: "Honestly, I feel like so few things in my life are private, and that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible." Even when rumors of their split constantly circle the web, the pair prove their relationship is going strong, just as they did through a romantic evening in NYC on October 6, 2024. The couple was seen holding hands while entering a Gracie Abrams concert at Radio City Music Hall.

