JD Vance Is Totally Unrecognizable In Throwback Yearbook Photos
Although we've noticed some weird things about JD Vance since the start of his bid to be the nation's next vice president, one thing about him is consistently pretty normal: his physical appearance. While on the campaign trail, he has rarely deviated from wearing a dark suit with a light colored tie and, aside from speculation that Vance wears eye makeup, he generally looks neat and conservative — exactly what you'd expect from a politician. However, he didn't always have such a predictable, Republican-friendly look. In a throwback high school yearbook photo shared on X, formerly Twitter, teenage Vance is totally unrecognizable: his face is rounder and clean-shaven, and any potential trace of eyeliner is nowhere to be found.
The differences don't stop there; his hairstyle in the photo is similar to the side part he typically wears now, but another yearbook photo shows young Vance (then James Hamel) sporting some uneven bangs that definitely wouldn't work with his buttoned-up public image. As jarring as this contrast may be, it isn't the only example of the VP hopeful changing up his look, and it's clear that he had to grow into his personal style over time.
JD Vance rocked a very different look before his VP nomination
Like most of us, JD Vance has experimented with his look over the years, but some parts of his style remained virtually unchanged until the start of his career in politics. For example, although he appears to have abandoned his high school haircut pretty quickly, Vance without facial hair wasn't just a teenage phase; photos shared by Journal News show he was still rocking the beard-free look in 2017. His wardrobe was also more low-key in the early stages of his life; even just a few years before joining Donald Trump on the Republican ticket, Vance was still wearing more laid back duds.
As Politico explains, Vance dressed more like a certain caliber of businessman than a politician when promoting his memoir in 2016. He adopted the stealth-wealth style favored by tech and finance bros who try to hit the sweet spot between business and casual. To avoid looking too strait-laced, they started incorporating denim into their work wardrobes and forgoing ties. As the article notes, 2021 saw the birth of Vance the politician, from a wardrobe standpoint, and his outfit choices gradually began to more closely resemble his running mate. Whether it's the Trump Effect or just a desire to fit in with the other Washington insiders, Vance has certainly moved far beyond his younger self's style choices.