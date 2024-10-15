JD Vance Is Totally Unrecognizable In Throwback Yearbook Photos

Although we've noticed some weird things about JD Vance since the start of his bid to be the nation's next vice president, one thing about him is consistently pretty normal: his physical appearance. While on the campaign trail, he has rarely deviated from wearing a dark suit with a light colored tie and, aside from speculation that Vance wears eye makeup, he generally looks neat and conservative — exactly what you'd expect from a politician. However, he didn't always have such a predictable, Republican-friendly look. In a throwback high school yearbook photo shared on X, formerly Twitter, teenage Vance is totally unrecognizable: his face is rounder and clean-shaven, and any potential trace of eyeliner is nowhere to be found.

The differences don't stop there; his hairstyle in the photo is similar to the side part he typically wears now, but another yearbook photo shows young Vance (then James Hamel) sporting some uneven bangs that definitely wouldn't work with his buttoned-up public image. As jarring as this contrast may be, it isn't the only example of the VP hopeful changing up his look, and it's clear that he had to grow into his personal style over time.