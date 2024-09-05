We Wanted To See JD Vance Without Facial Hair & We Turned The Clock Back Way Too Far

The presidential election is not just about the presidential candidates, but also about the vice presidents they've chosen to run alongside. Kamala Harris and Tim Walz seem to be in harmony in many ways, but the same can't be said for Donald Trump and JD Vance. Vance may have admitted Trump doesn't want to be seen with him in an interview, and Vance has also swirled up a lot of negative press for things like hypocritically calling Walz a "schoolyard bully" and picking a fight with President Joe Biden's dog.

Vance and Walz have also been compared often, including in a 2024 poll from USA Today and Suffolk University, where a survey respondent named Tammy Ferrell shared her feelings on the potential vice presidents. Whereas Walz seemed like an authentic person, Ferrell said of Vance, "I don't feel he's someone that can relate to everyday life."

