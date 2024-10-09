Barron Trump Faced More Backlash For January 6 Than We Knew, According To Melania
The repercussions of January 6, 2021 continue to have an impact on the Trump family. For starters, a criminal case against Donald Trump is ongoing. Special counsel Jack Smith is continuing to delve into the details of that day, including the then-president's icy lack of concern for Mike Pence. According to Melania Trump's just-released memoir, it appears that Donald isn't the only Trump dealing with consequences from the U.S. Capitol insurrection. In the wake of the violence, Melania asserts that she and Barron Trump were treated differently.
"I was shocked and dismayed to learn that my long-time bank decided to terminate my account and deny my son the opportunity to open a new one," the former first lady explained in "Melania." "This decision appeared to be rooted in political discrimination, raising serious concerns about civil rights violations." While Melania didn't explain if they were able to resolve the situation and get Barron an account elsewhere, the incident didn't appear to have longstanding implications for Trump's youngest child.
In September 2024, Donald revealed that Barron was heavily involved with cryptocurrency, and he boasted that his son had multiple crypto wallets. "We're embracing the future with crypto, and leaving the slow and outdated big banks behind," Donald asserted in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter). He's touted Barron's knowledge on the topic, and even endeavored to get his son to participate in a livestream promoting their World Liberty Financial institution.
Barron's been dealing with backlash involving Donald Trump since 2016
Unfortunately for Barron Trump, he's been dealing with difficulties more far-reaching than being turned down for a bank account. These incidents have been occurring since Donald Trump's first presidential campaign. In her new memoir, Melania Trump detailed how Barron faced bullying after a false rumor claimed he was autistic. In addition, years before Barron started classes at New York University, some of the faculty members were speaking out against Donald. A document from October 2020 was signed by over 1,000 people, 20 of whom were from NYU. Among the numerous concerns it voiced about Donald, the letter asserted he "incites violence, attempts to delegitimize the press ... and seeks to undermine the integrity of American elections."
Luckily, it appears that any professors' reservations about Donald aren't impacting Barron's education so far. "He loves his classes and his professors," Melania informed Fox News in October 2024. "He's doing well, he's thriving and he's enjoying to be in New York City again."
All things considered, Barron's college pick was a comfortable choice for him overall, since he can commute to school from Trump Tower. Melania and Barron have a close relationship, so it's likely she'll be keeping an eye out for any future backlash involving her son. "He is her world. She is proud of him, and she is the primary decision maker on Barron and his future," a unnamed source informed People in May 2024.