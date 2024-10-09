Barron Trump Faced More Backlash For January 6 Than We Knew, According To Melania

The repercussions of January 6, 2021 continue to have an impact on the Trump family. For starters, a criminal case against Donald Trump is ongoing. Special counsel Jack Smith is continuing to delve into the details of that day, including the then-president's icy lack of concern for Mike Pence. According to Melania Trump's just-released memoir, it appears that Donald isn't the only Trump dealing with consequences from the U.S. Capitol insurrection. In the wake of the violence, Melania asserts that she and Barron Trump were treated differently.

"I was shocked and dismayed to learn that my long-time bank decided to terminate my account and deny my son the opportunity to open a new one," the former first lady explained in "Melania." "This decision appeared to be rooted in political discrimination, raising serious concerns about civil rights violations." While Melania didn't explain if they were able to resolve the situation and get Barron an account elsewhere, the incident didn't appear to have longstanding implications for Trump's youngest child.

In September 2024, Donald revealed that Barron was heavily involved with cryptocurrency, and he boasted that his son had multiple crypto wallets. "We're embracing the future with crypto, and leaving the slow and outdated big banks behind," Donald asserted in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter). He's touted Barron's knowledge on the topic, and even endeavored to get his son to participate in a livestream promoting their World Liberty Financial institution.

