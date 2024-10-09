Donna Kelce Quickly Deflects From Taylor Swift Talk In Interview & It's Getting Suspicious

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been a beloved power duo since the early days of their relationship in 2023, so it's no surprise that fans are dying to know what's next for their favorite couple. In October 2024, Page Six spoke with Donna Kelce at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards, hoping she would be able to shed some light on their plans. Unfortunately, Donna told Page Six that she couldn't confirm or deny speculation about whether her son will propose to Swift: "Nobody knows that. We will see what happens. You never know."

Although Donna Kelce's vague response about whether Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has wedding bells in its future might be frustrating for hopeful fans, it's not the first time she has given cryptic, borderline dismissive answers regarding her son and Swift. For example, in October 2023, she famously told Today that spending time with Swift at Kansas City Chiefs football games was just "okay," a shockingly neutral response we couldn't imagine having said if we were in her shoes!

Donna's suspicious indifference suggests she may not have a very high opinion of the singer, but there is one thing we know for sure: Swift's music is growing on Donna.