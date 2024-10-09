Donna Kelce Quickly Deflects From Taylor Swift Talk In Interview & It's Getting Suspicious
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been a beloved power duo since the early days of their relationship in 2023, so it's no surprise that fans are dying to know what's next for their favorite couple. In October 2024, Page Six spoke with Donna Kelce at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards, hoping she would be able to shed some light on their plans. Unfortunately, Donna told Page Six that she couldn't confirm or deny speculation about whether her son will propose to Swift: "Nobody knows that. We will see what happens. You never know."
Although Donna Kelce's vague response about whether Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has wedding bells in its future might be frustrating for hopeful fans, it's not the first time she has given cryptic, borderline dismissive answers regarding her son and Swift. For example, in October 2023, she famously told Today that spending time with Swift at Kansas City Chiefs football games was just "okay," a shockingly neutral response we couldn't imagine having said if we were in her shoes!
Donna's suspicious indifference suggests she may not have a very high opinion of the singer, but there is one thing we know for sure: Swift's music is growing on Donna.
Donna Kelce appears to be a fan of Taylor Swift's music
Although Donna Kelce's icy take on Taylor Swift makes it seem like she isn't a big fan of the singer, Kelce has repeatedly gushed about Swift's artistry. For example, in 2023, Kelce told People that Swift's Eras Tour concert movie was "awesome" and that she was impressed with Swift's "presence to be able to connect with people." This comment is radically different from her ho-hum description of spending time with Swift in person, which makes her deflecting questions about a potential engagement even more curious.
Kelce's praise didn't end there: in an April 2024 interview with People, Donna gave Taylor Swift's album, "The Tortured Poets Department," a glowing review. "I was just very impressed," Kelce said. "She is a very talented woman, and I think it is probably her best work." We can't tell if Kelce approves of Swift as a potential future daughter-in-law, but she certainly appears to be a Swifite in the making.