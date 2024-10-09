Royal Insiders Claim Kate Middleton Has Officially Given Up On Harry & William Reconciliation
Even the royals aren't immune to sibling rivalry, as evidenced by the now decades-long feud between William, Prince of Wales and Harry, Duke of Sussex, and it appears that one family member has officially given up on helping the siblings reconcile. In October 2024, author Christopher Andersen told Fox News that Catherine, Princess of Wales, is no longer getting involved in the conflict: "The idea that Kate [Middleton] somehow still has the time and energy to continue playing peacemaker is rubbish. She did try over a period of years and finally threw up her hands in disgust."
Although Middleton has plenty of power in the royal family, even she hasn't been able to help her husband and brother-in-law settle their differences. However, given how much her life has changed since undergoing (and completing) cancer treatments in early 2024, it's no surprise that Middleton is prioritizing peace over strife in this delicate situation. Instead of continuing to engage with the ongoing argument, Middleton is looking ahead to the future and easing back into her royal duties.
Kate Middleton is focused on getting back to normal after chemotherapy
Although she was officially cancer-free by early September 2024, no one would've blamed Kate Middleton for taking some extra time to recover from her ordeal. However, the princess showed signs she'd be back in the spotlight soon within weeks of completing treatment, giving us hope that her health is steadily improving. For example, in late September 2024, The Sun published photos of Middleton on her way to church services with her family. A few days later, she held a meeting at Windsor Castle to discuss details for the annual Christmas concert, which she has spearheaded for years.
Cancer recovery is a long and difficult process, but Middleton appears to be focused on restoring some normalcy to her daily life now that she has finished her chemotherapy treatments. As royal insider Richard Fitzwilliams explained to Fox News, there simply isn't room on Middleton's road to recovery for the type of drama that family squabbles can bring: "Catherine will wish to avoid anything that promotes negative energy." For the sake of her continued well-being, we think stepping away from the Harry and William feud is ultimately the best choice for Middleton.