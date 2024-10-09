Royal Insiders Claim Kate Middleton Has Officially Given Up On Harry & William Reconciliation

Even the royals aren't immune to sibling rivalry, as evidenced by the now decades-long feud between William, Prince of Wales and Harry, Duke of Sussex, and it appears that one family member has officially given up on helping the siblings reconcile. In October 2024, author Christopher Andersen told Fox News that Catherine, Princess of Wales, is no longer getting involved in the conflict: "The idea that Kate [Middleton] somehow still has the time and energy to continue playing peacemaker is rubbish. She did try over a period of years and finally threw up her hands in disgust."

Although Middleton has plenty of power in the royal family, even she hasn't been able to help her husband and brother-in-law settle their differences. However, given how much her life has changed since undergoing (and completing) cancer treatments in early 2024, it's no surprise that Middleton is prioritizing peace over strife in this delicate situation. Instead of continuing to engage with the ongoing argument, Middleton is looking ahead to the future and easing back into her royal duties.