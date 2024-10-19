David Bromstad's Unusual Journey With My Lottery Dream Home Success

It seems like HGTV mainstay David Bromstad is immortal and ageless, based on throwback photos. He hasn't changed much since he first appeared on the network in 2006 as a competitor (and eventual winner) of "HGTV Design Star" Season 1 — except for the addition of facial hair and lots of tattoos. In an interview with Watermark in October 2024, Bromstad discussed the transition he made from being a designer on the network to hosting "My Lottery Dream Home."

Advertisement

"I actually got on the show because there was nothing else going on," Bromstad told the outlet with a laugh. "I was still in my contract with HGTV and design shows had just died. They asked me 'Hey, do you want to do a pilot for this show called 'My Lottery Dream Home'? I was like 'sure, I have literally nothing else to do.'" Bromstad explained how the program had a slow start and it wasn't projected to succeed. Around the time of the fourth season, things turned around. "Each season just gets stronger and stronger and stronger," Bromstad said, "and the ratings go up and up and up."

The inaugural season of "My Lottery Dream Home" aired in 2015, and due to the release schedule, the 15th season aired from 2023 through 2024. However, it wasn't a gig Bromstad was always thrilled about.

Advertisement