David Bromstad's Unusual Journey With My Lottery Dream Home Success
It seems like HGTV mainstay David Bromstad is immortal and ageless, based on throwback photos. He hasn't changed much since he first appeared on the network in 2006 as a competitor (and eventual winner) of "HGTV Design Star" Season 1 — except for the addition of facial hair and lots of tattoos. In an interview with Watermark in October 2024, Bromstad discussed the transition he made from being a designer on the network to hosting "My Lottery Dream Home."
"I actually got on the show because there was nothing else going on," Bromstad told the outlet with a laugh. "I was still in my contract with HGTV and design shows had just died. They asked me 'Hey, do you want to do a pilot for this show called 'My Lottery Dream Home'? I was like 'sure, I have literally nothing else to do.'" Bromstad explained how the program had a slow start and it wasn't projected to succeed. Around the time of the fourth season, things turned around. "Each season just gets stronger and stronger and stronger," Bromstad said, "and the ratings go up and up and up."
The inaugural season of "My Lottery Dream Home" aired in 2015, and due to the release schedule, the 15th season aired from 2023 through 2024. However, it wasn't a gig Bromstad was always thrilled about.
Bromstad grew to love his hosting position
While speaking on HGTV's "Obsessed" podcast in 2021, David Bromstad admitted how he initially was hesitant about hosting "My Lottery Dream Home" since his passion was art and interior design. "Yeah, no, the show is amazing," Bromstad said to interviewer Marianne Canada. "And it took me a minute to really come out and fall in love with the show, because I was like, okay, now I'm hosting a real estate show, I'm an artist. This is way off my beaten path, but at the moment, design was dead on the network."
Bromstad elaborated to say that most shows on HGTV at the time he got the "My Lottery Dream Home" gig were based on buying, selling, and/or renovating houses, and none were about design only. Over the seasons, Bromstad's somewhat blasé opinion on "My Lottery Dream Home" changed and his perspective shifted. "I was like, it's a really beautiful show," Bromstad said. "It's really easy to do, and now I get to express myself with fashion." It is true that Bromstad often sports fabulous, intricate outfits each episode. He has historically shared behind-the-scenes clips from "My Lottery Dream Home" on Instagram, showcasing the looks for his online audience. For instance, in one video from June 2024, Bromstad could be seen in a leopard-print top in hot pink and black.
However, despite the nature of his show, Bromstad himself doesn't play the lottery.