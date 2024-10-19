What Hallmark's Kimberley Sustad & Tyler Hynes' Relationship Is Like Off Screen
Kimberley Sustad's acting credits may be long, but she's the first to admit her social media skills fall short. That's where her friend and fellow Hallmark veteran Tyler Hynes comes to the rescue.
"I'm so technologically unable," she admitted on the "Girls Gone Hallmark" podcast in September 2024, referencing the fact that many Hallmark actors will post their own behind-the-scenes footage to promote upcoming movies. When podcast hosts Megan Samarin and Wendy Nielsen praised a recent post, Sustad credited Hynes with guiding her through the Instagram Reel process. "He has sat so many times trying to teach me how to make a Reel," she said.
Hynes will pick up his phone to help her, even when they aren't on set together. "The Real West" star has even been known to call Hynes while he's on vacation, and he evidently doesn't bat an eye. "He'll stop what he's doing and be like, 'Okay, now press the thing. Great. Set it to the music. Okay, you got that? Alright. Bye, hun'" she shared, before noting that she takes his social media approval to heart. "I'm trying to make Tyler Hynes proud," she concluded with a laugh.
Kimberley Sustad and Tyler Hynes seem to enjoy working together
The pair of Hallmark staples are close enough to share personal calls, and their professional relationship runs deep, too. "I have written many movies for him, and I'm around him all the time on these movies, behind the scenes," Kimberley Sustad continued on the "Girls Gone Hallmark" podcast.
The "Magic in Mistletoe" actor has become a successful screenwriter for the network, first collaborating with fellow Canadian Hallmark alum Paul Campbell on "Christmas By Starlight" in 2020, which they both starred in. She's since gained more co-writing credits on "Three Wise Men and a Baby" and its subsequent sequel, "Three Wiser Men and a Boy." Both films feature Hallmark hunk Tyler Hynes as one of three brothers who come together during the holidays over the discovery of an orphaned baby.
The "Winter in Vail" actor called Sustad's work on the screenplay so "unbelievable" that he missed his flight on the way to filming because he became engrossed while reading it at the gate. "I looked up and I was alone," Hynes recalled to ET in 2022. His instinct that the project was special turned out to be correct. It became a huge hit for the network, earning the title of most-watched cable TV movie of 2022. Needless to say, this friendship duo delivers awesome content to the small screen and the phone screen.