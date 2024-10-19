What Hallmark's Kimberley Sustad & Tyler Hynes' Relationship Is Like Off Screen

Kimberley Sustad's acting credits may be long, but she's the first to admit her social media skills fall short. That's where her friend and fellow Hallmark veteran Tyler Hynes comes to the rescue.

"I'm so technologically unable," she admitted on the "Girls Gone Hallmark" podcast in September 2024, referencing the fact that many Hallmark actors will post their own behind-the-scenes footage to promote upcoming movies. When podcast hosts Megan Samarin and Wendy Nielsen praised a recent post, Sustad credited Hynes with guiding her through the Instagram Reel process. "He has sat so many times trying to teach me how to make a Reel," she said.

Advertisement

Hynes will pick up his phone to help her, even when they aren't on set together. "The Real West" star has even been known to call Hynes while he's on vacation, and he evidently doesn't bat an eye. "He'll stop what he's doing and be like, 'Okay, now press the thing. Great. Set it to the music. Okay, you got that? Alright. Bye, hun'" she shared, before noting that she takes his social media approval to heart. "I'm trying to make Tyler Hynes proud," she concluded with a laugh.