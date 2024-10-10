Don Jr. Kept His Rumored Mistress Behind Kimberly Guilfoyle's Back (Literally)

The post on X, formerly known as Twitter, pointing out just how close Bettina Anderson got to Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle at the RNC earned over 8,000 likes and quite a few comments. Many of them noted how perturbed Guilfoyle looked. "Kimberly is not looking too happy in that photo," one X user wrote, while another accused her of "positively pouting." While the odd seating arrangement isn't proof that Don Jr. is having an affair or that he and Guilfoyle are calling it quits, it is certainly noteworthy.

Whether Don Jr. and Anderson are having an affair or are just rumored to be having an affair, it's safe to assume that they would avoid being seen together in public, especially with Guilfoyle present. Last month, however, a source told the Daily Mail that since the photos of Don Jr. and Anderson surfaced, Guilfoyle is aware of the affair. "Kimberly either didn't know about Bettina — or didn't want to know. Did she hear whispers that Don Jr. was fooling around with someone else? Probably," the source asserted, adding, "She's no fool but it's easy to deceive yourself when you're so committed to someone and believe he's committed to you." According to the source, "'What happens now is anyone's guess." Don Jr. and Guilfoyle reportedly started dating in 2018, got engaged in 2020, and there hasn't been any news of a wedding date since.

