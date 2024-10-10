Don Jr. Kept His Rumored Mistress Behind Kimberly Guilfoyle's Back (Literally)
Donald Trump Jr. and fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle are the subject of ever-mounting split rumors. These rumors were sent into overdrive when Don Jr. began spending more and more time with model Bettina Anderson. Now, a photo has surfaced of Don Jr. and Guilfoyle at the 2024 Republican National Convention, and one shocking detail certainly doesn't look good for the couple's relationship.
Did anyone catch this? Here's Con Junior's new fling Bettina Anderson sitting Kimberly Gargoyle at the RNC. Hiding in plain sight. pic.twitter.com/JCjCUOW0y4
— Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) September 20, 2024
In September, the Daily Mail published a photo of Don Jr. and Anderson having brunch together, which was taken the month prior. A source claimed that the pair was seen kissing multiple times during their outing. "She seemed totally smitten with Don — and he with her," they claimed. A month before the photo was snapped, Don Jr. and Guilfoyle attended the RNC, and Anderson was seen standing directly behind them in the audience. This is particularly interesting, since a source told Page Six that there was no assigned seating at the event, which implies that Anderson chose to sit close to Don Jr. and Guilfoyle. To make matters worse, it is unclear why Anderson was attending the RNC, at all. She has not been known as a donor to Donald Trump's campaigns, making just one donation to the GOP back in 2022 to Florida Republican Maria Salazar.
Rumors are swirling that Guilfoyle knows about Don Jr.'s affair
The post on X, formerly known as Twitter, pointing out just how close Bettina Anderson got to Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle at the RNC earned over 8,000 likes and quite a few comments. Many of them noted how perturbed Guilfoyle looked. "Kimberly is not looking too happy in that photo," one X user wrote, while another accused her of "positively pouting." While the odd seating arrangement isn't proof that Don Jr. is having an affair or that he and Guilfoyle are calling it quits, it is certainly noteworthy.
Whether Don Jr. and Anderson are having an affair or are just rumored to be having an affair, it's safe to assume that they would avoid being seen together in public, especially with Guilfoyle present. Last month, however, a source told the Daily Mail that since the photos of Don Jr. and Anderson surfaced, Guilfoyle is aware of the affair. "Kimberly either didn't know about Bettina — or didn't want to know. Did she hear whispers that Don Jr. was fooling around with someone else? Probably," the source asserted, adding, "She's no fool but it's easy to deceive yourself when you're so committed to someone and believe he's committed to you." According to the source, "'What happens now is anyone's guess." Don Jr. and Guilfoyle reportedly started dating in 2018, got engaged in 2020, and there hasn't been any news of a wedding date since.