Inside Tori Spelling's Post-Divorce Relationship With Ex Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's turbulent relationship timeline officially ended in March 2024, with her filing for divorce after 18 years of marriage. The court documents shared by Page Six revealed that the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, which occurred on June 17, 2023. As the former spouses figured out a custody agreement for their five children, Spelling offered an update on their co-parenting relationship during an April episode of her "misSPELLING" podcast.

Advertisement

The author confessed that her kids weren't mentally prepared to see their father after their split, so she went to visit him in rehab by herself. Unfortunately, their conversation didn't go well, as she recalled, "There was still a lot of anger and aggression, and so I didn't go back. And I know that hurt him a lot. He felt like we abandoned him when he was going through that process." Their chat convinced her that the "Open Range" actor needed more time to heal, so she kept their children apart from him for longer.

However, as McDermott got better in rehab, so did his co-parenting relationship with his ex-wife, and he started seeing his kids more frequently. During an October 2024 chat with People, Spelling confirmed they remained on good terms, saying, "I know in Hollywood people think divorces have to be ugly, ours [is] not. We co-parent really well, we're good friends, and he's one of my biggest supporters." Their amicable relationship is even more impressive, considering their messy divorce.

Advertisement