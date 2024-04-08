Signs In Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott's Marriage That Spelled Trouble All Along

For the past two decades, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's marriage has been a seemingly neverending circus. In an age when oversharing on social media is rife, these two would make even the most selfie-obsessed celebs recoil. Throughout their whirlwind marriage, Spelling and McDermott have endured intense feuds, NSFW dilemmas, and multiple cheating scandals — all of which have been documented for the consumption of curious fans the world over. But these issues reached a tipping point in 2024.

As friends expressed their concerns over Spelling's increasingly worrying behavior, including a crying session in her car after a meeting with McDermott, the "Beverly Hills 90210" icon finally announced what everyone saw coming. After 18 years together, she and McDermott are getting a divorce. In true Tori style, she filed for divorce on the debut episode of her podcast "misSPELLING," announcing the news to her listeners as well as her presumably aghast hubby, who was at work at the time. "I have to call him right now," Spelling lamented as she plucked up the courage to leave her ex a voice message. "He's at work. He's at work, you guys. This sucks."

As Spelling and McDermott's post-divorce moments reach their messy pinnacle, let's take a look at where it all went wrong. These are the signs in Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's marriage that spelled trouble all along.