Trump's Ego Blasts Into Overdrive As He Makes Wildest Claim About Obama Yet

With November's election on the horizon, former President Donald Trump is confident that those high in leadership will vote for him, including a fellow former president. Even after such fervent public backing for Vice President Kamala Harris, including an endorsement from Joe Biden, Trump somehow believes Barack Obama will vote for him.

Advertisement

In a rally that was held in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, Obama spoke in support of Harris, admonishing those, specifically Black male voters, who have opted out of voting this year. Obama said he takes issue with the excuses that the specific demographic is making to justify not voting for the VP. "Part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren't feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you're coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that," he said. Even more, Obama believes that many see Trump's behavior as a sign of masculinity. "And I am here to tell you that is not what real strength is," he said. Obama's flagrant opposition to voting for Trump has not stopped the Republican former president from claiming Obama, himself, is voting for him.

Advertisement