Trump's Ego Blasts Into Overdrive As He Makes Wildest Claim About Obama Yet
With November's election on the horizon, former President Donald Trump is confident that those high in leadership will vote for him, including a fellow former president. Even after such fervent public backing for Vice President Kamala Harris, including an endorsement from Joe Biden, Trump somehow believes Barack Obama will vote for him.
In a rally that was held in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, Obama spoke in support of Harris, admonishing those, specifically Black male voters, who have opted out of voting this year. Obama said he takes issue with the excuses that the specific demographic is making to justify not voting for the VP. "Part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren't feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you're coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that," he said. Even more, Obama believes that many see Trump's behavior as a sign of masculinity. "And I am here to tell you that is not what real strength is," he said. Obama's flagrant opposition to voting for Trump has not stopped the Republican former president from claiming Obama, himself, is voting for him.
What exactly did Trump say about how Obama will vote in the election?
Early Friday morning, Trump posted to the social media platform, Truth Social, seemingly referencing former President Barack Obama's speech in Pittsburgh. "Obama admits a total lack of enthusiasm for Kamala, especially with Black Men," Trump wrote. "I think Obama will be voting for me because he doesn't like the fact that Kamala is an extremely Low IQ Person!"
A recent poll from the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research suggests that Black registered voters have a larger overall positive view of Kamala Harris compared to Trump, but fewer are willing to say she would bring change to the United States for the better.
This is not the first time Trump has claimed support from those who have never publicly backed him. Trump accepted Taylor Swift's non-existent support, and in an interview with New York Magazine, the former president claimed Mark Zuckerberg told him he would not vote for a Democrat in this election. "[Zuckerberg] said, 'I will never vote for the people running against you after watching what you did,'" Trump alleged. According to a spokesperson for Meta, the claim was false. As reported by The Hill: "As Mark has said publicly, he's not endorsing anybody in this race and has not communicated to anybody how he intends to vote."