Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Work Overtime To Protect Their Happy Marriage Image Amid Diddy Rumors

Rumors have been swirling that Mila Kunis is divorcing Ashton Kutcher over his past ties to Sean "Diddy" Combs. Regardless of what is really going on behind the scenes, it's clear that this couple is striving to appear picture-perfect to the outside world. As the gossip mounts, the couple was seen heading out for date night, and they are obviously hoping to put all split rumors to rest.

Since Diddy's arrest for sex trafficking and racketeering in September 2024, stars who have been associated with him in the past are under a microscope. Kutcher is one of those celebrities, as he has been very open about his close friendship with Diddy for years. Just five years ago, Kutcher appeared on "Hot Ones," where he claimed that he and Diddy "became fast friends" when they met. When asked if he had any personal stories about Diddy's now infamously sordid parties, Kutcher jokingly replied, "I've got a lot I can't tell."

Based on just this one instance, it's easy to see why Kutcher may be inspiring some questions. From the look of it, though, it seems that his wife is standing by her man. Kutcher and Kunis were recently photographed paying the parking meter on their way to Marvin restaurant in West Hollywood, indicating that their marriage seems to be still going strong.

