Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Work Overtime To Protect Their Happy Marriage Image Amid Diddy Rumors
Rumors have been swirling that Mila Kunis is divorcing Ashton Kutcher over his past ties to Sean "Diddy" Combs. Regardless of what is really going on behind the scenes, it's clear that this couple is striving to appear picture-perfect to the outside world. As the gossip mounts, the couple was seen heading out for date night, and they are obviously hoping to put all split rumors to rest.
Since Diddy's arrest for sex trafficking and racketeering in September 2024, stars who have been associated with him in the past are under a microscope. Kutcher is one of those celebrities, as he has been very open about his close friendship with Diddy for years. Just five years ago, Kutcher appeared on "Hot Ones," where he claimed that he and Diddy "became fast friends" when they met. When asked if he had any personal stories about Diddy's now infamously sordid parties, Kutcher jokingly replied, "I've got a lot I can't tell."
Based on just this one instance, it's easy to see why Kutcher may be inspiring some questions. From the look of it, though, it seems that his wife is standing by her man. Kutcher and Kunis were recently photographed paying the parking meter on their way to Marvin restaurant in West Hollywood, indicating that their marriage seems to be still going strong.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis seem to be a united front
Beyond their outing together, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis appear to be taking a business-as-usual approach to the speculation surrounding Kutcher's friendship with Diddy and the associated divorce rumors. On October 9, 2024, Kunis spoke to E! News on the red carpet at the premiere of her new film "Goodrich" and opened up about her marriage. "I still feel like we're very young and we feel very young," she said, noting, "I think that's where the spark is." The couple tied the knot in 2015, but according to Kunis, she doesn't consider their upcoming milestone anniversary to be such a big deal. "It's only 10 years," she said, adding, "It's not really that long. I look at my parents, and they've been together for 50. That's long."
So, from the sound of it, Kunis is ready for four more decades with her hubby. And, as far as his association with Diddy's situation is concerned, it seems that they'll be staying out of it. A source told The Irish Star, "There is no way in h*** Ashton or Mila will be showing any sort of public support for Diddy right now," noting, "Regardless of Ashton's long history with him, he has distanced himself from Diddy since Cassie's lawsuit, and even more so in the wake of the new ones."