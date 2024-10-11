Don Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle's Bizarre Utah Trip Looks Prove They've Given Up Being In Sync
As the 2024 presidential race enters its final weeks, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle traveled to Utah for hunting and campaigning. The couple joined a group of guests hosted by Mike Schultz, speaker of the Utah State House of Representatives. The trip's main goal was purportedly to help Donald Trump connect with the Latter-Day Saints community. While Don Jr. and Guilfoyle might be united in political purpose, judging by the pics Schultz shared on Instagram, there doesn't appear to be much synergy between them. For starters, Guilfoyle and Don Jr. look like they're dressed for two completely different occasions. Don Jr.'s dressed in plaid, faded jeans, and sneakers — a relaxed vibe that reflects their stay at a ranch. Guilfoyle, on the other hand, with her black pants and black sleeveless shirt, looks like she's dressed a completely different place and occasion.
Since allegations of Don Jr.'s cheating on his fiancée appeared in mid-September, Guilfoyle seems to have tried multiple strategies, including deflection, to dispel the gossip. Unfortunately, photos of Don Jr. and Guilfoyle's campaign-related trip to eastern Europe just exuded desperation instead of quashing rumors.
Schultz's carousel of photos shows a change of tactics, with Guilfoyle and Don Jr. standing far apart as they listen to different speakers. Only one photo shows the couple with their arms linked, and it's possibly because everyone in the photo is posed that way. Otherwise, the couple are posed between people or with their arms awkwardly at their sides.
Don Jr. and Guilfoyle didn't bother to share the pics
Mike Schultz's photos of his weekend with Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are just some of many awkward pics the couple's taken throughout their relationship. Interestingly, neither Guilfoyle nor Don Jr. reposted the photos on their own Instagram feeds. Instead, they recapped their Utah trip with a joint Instagram post with podcaster Eric Moutsos. Although they are sitting next to each other in the video, neither Guilfoyle nor Don Jr. spend much time looking at each other when the other one is speaking. While Guilfoyle does occasionally nod at her fiancé's comments, she also jiggles her foot as she waits her turn to speak.
Less than two weeks earlier, Guilfoyle and Don Jr. were decidedly closer as they watched Kid Rock perform at a concert whose proceeds benefited the Republican campaign. The couple cozied up to each other to pose for a photo as they stood behind Rock. Guilfoyle and Don Jr. even danced together during Rock's performance.