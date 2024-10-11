Don Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle's Bizarre Utah Trip Looks Prove They've Given Up Being In Sync

As the 2024 presidential race enters its final weeks, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle traveled to Utah for hunting and campaigning. The couple joined a group of guests hosted by Mike Schultz, speaker of the Utah State House of Representatives. The trip's main goal was purportedly to help Donald Trump connect with the Latter-Day Saints community. While Don Jr. and Guilfoyle might be united in political purpose, judging by the pics Schultz shared on Instagram, there doesn't appear to be much synergy between them. For starters, Guilfoyle and Don Jr. look like they're dressed for two completely different occasions. Don Jr.'s dressed in plaid, faded jeans, and sneakers — a relaxed vibe that reflects their stay at a ranch. Guilfoyle, on the other hand, with her black pants and black sleeveless shirt, looks like she's dressed a completely different place and occasion.

Since allegations of Don Jr.'s cheating on his fiancée appeared in mid-September, Guilfoyle seems to have tried multiple strategies, including deflection, to dispel the gossip. Unfortunately, photos of Don Jr. and Guilfoyle's campaign-related trip to eastern Europe just exuded desperation instead of quashing rumors.

Schultz's carousel of photos shows a change of tactics, with Guilfoyle and Don Jr. standing far apart as they listen to different speakers. Only one photo shows the couple with their arms linked, and it's possibly because everyone in the photo is posed that way. Otherwise, the couple are posed between people or with their arms awkwardly at their sides.