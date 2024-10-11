Trump Arrives In Detroit But His Tan Missed Its Connecting Flight
Former president and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has had his fair share of spray tan failures. He's also no stranger to being scrutinized for his orange complexion, having taken flak from critics like Liz Cheney, who made a dig at his appearance that surely sent him spiraling.
In a photo posted by Meidas Touch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski on X, formerly known as Twitter, on October 10, 2024, Trump can be seen standing at a podium while speaking at the Detroit Economic Club. And what's most apparent is the former president's botched spray tan. "Trump went with the bronzer shade Deep Copper today," the post said. "It's crunch time. Got to get the serious game face on." Commenters especially took notice of Trump's ears, which were visibly lacking any color, while the rest of his face was clearly darkened. "His ears could use some bronzer," one commenter said. "I can't stop laughing right now," another commenter said. "It's bad. He looks like he has shoe polish all over his face lol. Whoever did this to him must secretly hate him."
Donald Trump insulted Detroit with more than just his spray tan
Sporting his unfinished spray tan, Donald Trump addressed his Detroit crowd in a speech directed toward the auto industry. While belittling vice president and current Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, Trump subsequently insulted the city he was speaking in. "Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she's your president," Trump said in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "You're gonna have a mess on your hands." Trump also likened Detroit to a developing country while criticizing China for allegedly mishandling its developing nation status. "We're a developing nation too. Just take a look at Detroit," he said.
Trump had a similar blunder when he made jabs at the host city of the Republican National Convention, Milwaukee, while speaking to congressional Republicans in June 2024. When asked later on about his comments, Trump argued he was simply showing concern toward the city's crime rate. "It was very clear what I meant," he told Fox News' Aishah Hasnie. "I said, we're very concerned with crime. I love Milwaukee, I have great friends in Milwaukee, but it's, as you know, the crime numbers are terrible. We have to be very careful." Trump attributed the crime problem he described to Detroit being run by Democrats, and also criticized the city's handling of ballots and election integrity.