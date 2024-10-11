Trump Arrives In Detroit But His Tan Missed Its Connecting Flight

Former president and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has had his fair share of spray tan failures. He's also no stranger to being scrutinized for his orange complexion, having taken flak from critics like Liz Cheney, who made a dig at his appearance that surely sent him spiraling.

In a photo posted by Meidas Touch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski on X, formerly known as Twitter, on October 10, 2024, Trump can be seen standing at a podium while speaking at the Detroit Economic Club. And what's most apparent is the former president's botched spray tan. "Trump went with the bronzer shade Deep Copper today," the post said. "It's crunch time. Got to get the serious game face on." Commenters especially took notice of Trump's ears, which were visibly lacking any color, while the rest of his face was clearly darkened. "His ears could use some bronzer," one commenter said. "I can't stop laughing right now," another commenter said. "It's bad. He looks like he has shoe polish all over his face lol. Whoever did this to him must secretly hate him."

