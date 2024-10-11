Bill Clinton's Anniversary Post For Hillary Has Everyone Talking About The Elephant In The Room
Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are celebrating a major milestone. Bill took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to wish his wife a happy anniversary. And, while the pair has plenty to celebrate, folks are distracted by the couple's tumultuous past, and they certainly didn't hold back in the comments section.
Happy Anniversary, Hillary. It's been an amazing 49 years. Here's to many more! pic.twitter.com/vmK8Wmhmgi
— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) October 11, 2024
On October 11, 2024, Bill posted a photo of him and Hillary posing together in front of a beautiful, scenic background. In the photo, Bill has his arm around Hillary, and the two are smiling together. "Happy Anniversary, Hillary. It's been an amazing 49 years. Here's to many more," he captioned the photo. It was 1975 when the Clintons got married, and quite a bit has transpired since then. After 17 years of marriage, Bill was elected president. Into his second term, news broke that he had engaged in an extramarital affair with White House intern, Monica Lewinsky. While news of the affair rocked the nation and certainly did the same to the Clintons' marriage, the couple was clearly able to move past the event and are celebrating nearly five decades. Even so, it seems that their anniversary post didn't sit well with folks on X, who were incredibly critical of the post and the marriage that inspired it.
Most of the comments on Bill Clinton's post were brutal
In just hours, Bill Clinton's anniversary post on X had already earned nearly 60,000 likes. It had also earned a very full comment section, where people weren't entirely supportive. The post's top comment reads, "Monica Lewinsky sends her regards with a big box of cigars," proving that Lewinsky was on the minds of many folks viewing the post. "Are you seriously celebrating a 49 year marriage of convenience, opportunity and fear?" one commenter asked. "How long have you been with Monica for?!" joked another. "Brave to leave comments on..." another commenter noted, suggesting that references to Bill's past affair were sure to take over the comments section.
While plenty of commenters couldn't forget the Clintons' past, there were still shows of support and congratulations. As one comment put it, "They look unburdened by what has been." And, while they clearly don't have this in common with many X-users, their ability to move beyond the past is what has gotten them to that rare 49 year anniversary.