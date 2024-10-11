Bill Clinton's Anniversary Post For Hillary Has Everyone Talking About The Elephant In The Room

In just hours, Bill Clinton's anniversary post on X had already earned nearly 60,000 likes. It had also earned a very full comment section, where people weren't entirely supportive. The post's top comment reads, "Monica Lewinsky sends her regards with a big box of cigars," proving that Lewinsky was on the minds of many folks viewing the post. "Are you seriously celebrating a 49 year marriage of convenience, opportunity and fear?" one commenter asked. "How long have you been with Monica for?!" joked another. "Brave to leave comments on..." another commenter noted, suggesting that references to Bill's past affair were sure to take over the comments section.

Advertisement

While plenty of commenters couldn't forget the Clintons' past, there were still shows of support and congratulations. As one comment put it, "They look unburdened by what has been." And, while they clearly don't have this in common with many X-users, their ability to move beyond the past is what has gotten them to that rare 49 year anniversary.