HGTV Star Christina Hall's Forgotten Fling Reportedly Caused Chaos In Her Marriage To Tarek El Moussa

By February 2017, Christina Hall and Gary Anderson went public with their relationship and were even cozying up in public. Naturally, this fueled the cheating rumors, putting Hall under pressure to deny any wrongdoing. However, her denials did little to sway public opinion. Adding to the tension, Tarek El Moussa addressed the situation in an interview with Us Weekly on March 2, 2017, admitting that Hall's relationship with Anderson initially upset him. "It bothered me [at first], but she can live her life. I've totally moved on," he said.

When Us Weekly reached out to Hall after El Moussa's interview, she shared that she had ended things with Gary Anderson and was now focusing on herself and her children. Interestingly, a source told In Touch Weekly that Anderson found out about their breakup along with the rest of the world after he read her statements online. "He was heartbroken and blindsided. She just used him to get over Tarek El Moussa. Then she cut off all communication with Gary." Ouch.

By June of that year, Tarek El Moussa again spoke out, this time to the Daily Mail, standing by his ex-wife's denial of infidelity. "She wasn't cheating on me. He was at my home and behind the scenes, but I actually have not seen him since." Thankfully, since the divorce, Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa have embarked on the long road to friendship. And while the HGTV stars' Instagram videos hint at the occasional blocking here and there, there've been no calls to the police, which is a mega win given their rocky history.

