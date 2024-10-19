HGTV Star Christina Hall's Forgotten Fling Reportedly Caused Chaos In Her Marriage To Tarek El Moussa
Remember the gun incident involving HGTV stars Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall that led to their divorce? To recap, the former couple first addressed the drama when they issued a statement about their split in December 2016. They admitted they'd been struggling, specifically referencing the May firearm incident. At the time, they kept the details vague, hoping to de-escalate rumors.
We later learned that the two had argued that day. When tensions escalated, El Moussa grabbed a gun, leaped over their fence, and fled into the woods. This led a panicked and tearful Hall to call the police, fearing her husband might be suicidal. In his book "Flip Your Life," El Moussa opened up about his troubled past, revealing that this incident was the last time their family was together. But one key detail remained unclear: What exactly sparked the fight between the HGTV hosts that day?
According to multiple sources, it all began when Tarek El Moussa snooped through Christina Hall's phone and found improper texts between her and Gary Anderson, their pool contractor at the time. Anderson was 57, divorced, wealthy, and apparently smitten with 34-year-old Hall. Just days after the split, rumors began swirling that Hall and Anderson were officially an item.
Tarek El Moussa admitted that Christina Hall dating Gary Anderson bothered him
By February 2017, Christina Hall and Gary Anderson went public with their relationship and were even cozying up in public. Naturally, this fueled the cheating rumors, putting Hall under pressure to deny any wrongdoing. However, her denials did little to sway public opinion. Adding to the tension, Tarek El Moussa addressed the situation in an interview with Us Weekly on March 2, 2017, admitting that Hall's relationship with Anderson initially upset him. "It bothered me [at first], but she can live her life. I've totally moved on," he said.
When Us Weekly reached out to Hall after El Moussa's interview, she shared that she had ended things with Gary Anderson and was now focusing on herself and her children. Interestingly, a source told In Touch Weekly that Anderson found out about their breakup along with the rest of the world after he read her statements online. "He was heartbroken and blindsided. She just used him to get over Tarek El Moussa. Then she cut off all communication with Gary." Ouch.
By June of that year, Tarek El Moussa again spoke out, this time to the Daily Mail, standing by his ex-wife's denial of infidelity. "She wasn't cheating on me. He was at my home and behind the scenes, but I actually have not seen him since." Thankfully, since the divorce, Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa have embarked on the long road to friendship. And while the HGTV stars' Instagram videos hint at the occasional blocking here and there, there've been no calls to the police, which is a mega win given their rocky history.