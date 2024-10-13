Why Katherine Heigl Ditched Hollywood And Moved To Utah

Not every star is keen on the hubbub of Hollywood, which is why actor Katherine Heigl left the California lifestyle behind in about 2010 and moved to a 25-acre, animal-filled ranch in Utah with her husband, Josh Kelley. While speaking to Good Housekeeping in 2014, Heigl talked about her family's life in Utah at the time.

"Josh and I are into this quiet life," Heigl said. "Neither of us likes the traffic and the chaos of Los Angeles. It's overwhelming." Heigl also felt stressed after she'd been branded "difficult" for comments she made on previous acting projects (which is part of why Heigl didn't get a farewell episode on "Grey's Anatomy"). The energy of L.A. didn't help with that.

After her "Grey's" exit, Heigl and Kelley had aspirations for something different. "We had big dreams of expanding our family, moving to the mountains and having a quieter life," Heigl said. "Utah is spectacularly beautiful, the people are wonderful and kind, it's an easy commute from L.A. — and there's no traffic!" Heigl also thought Utah was better than L.A. for parenting too (and at the time of the interview, she and Kelley had adopted Naleigh and Adalaide, two of their three children). "Up here, the other kids are just kids," she said. "They're the children of working parents and families with ranches and cattle and horses, living normal lives, celebrating normal moments."

