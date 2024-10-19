Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Helped Her Get Over Her Most Controversial Moment

Britney Spears' decision to shave her head in 2007 was decried as a bratty meltdown by the global media. However, in the "Toxic" hitmaker's bestselling 2023 memoir, "The Woman In Me," Spears clarified that it was actually a conscious choice to rebel against the people who had unfairly commented on her body since she was a fresh-faced teenager. At the time, though, most people didn't recognize the incident as a tragic detail of Spears' life. As a result, the paparazzi hounded the "Gimme More" songstress as she was getting her head shaved, making a complete mockery of her. Notably, while Spears was exiting the salon, a photographer asked for some insight into her shock decision, and she honestly answered, "Because of you," per New York Magazine.

After dealing with all of the negativity in her life for years, she believed she found a ray of hope with her now ex-husband, Sam Asghari. In "The Woman In Me," the pop star shared that she felt connected to Asghari basically from the first moment he walked onto the set of her 2016 music video for "Slumber Party." As The Independent reported, she gushed about the model's stability, even labeling him a "gift from god." In fact, Asghari took a more positive outlook on her shaved head too. "Now my husband, Hesam, tells me that it's a whole thing for beautiful girls to shave their heads," Spears explained. "It's a vibe, he says — a choice not to play into ideas of conventional beauty," (via Newsweek). He was similarly supportive of another eyebrow-raising Spears decision.

