Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Helped Her Get Over Her Most Controversial Moment
Britney Spears' decision to shave her head in 2007 was decried as a bratty meltdown by the global media. However, in the "Toxic" hitmaker's bestselling 2023 memoir, "The Woman In Me," Spears clarified that it was actually a conscious choice to rebel against the people who had unfairly commented on her body since she was a fresh-faced teenager. At the time, though, most people didn't recognize the incident as a tragic detail of Spears' life. As a result, the paparazzi hounded the "Gimme More" songstress as she was getting her head shaved, making a complete mockery of her. Notably, while Spears was exiting the salon, a photographer asked for some insight into her shock decision, and she honestly answered, "Because of you," per New York Magazine.
After dealing with all of the negativity in her life for years, she believed she found a ray of hope with her now ex-husband, Sam Asghari. In "The Woman In Me," the pop star shared that she felt connected to Asghari basically from the first moment he walked onto the set of her 2016 music video for "Slumber Party." As The Independent reported, she gushed about the model's stability, even labeling him a "gift from god." In fact, Asghari took a more positive outlook on her shaved head too. "Now my husband, Hesam, tells me that it's a whole thing for beautiful girls to shave their heads," Spears explained. "It's a vibe, he says — a choice not to play into ideas of conventional beauty," (via Newsweek). He was similarly supportive of another eyebrow-raising Spears decision.
Sam Asghari defended Britney Spears against her ex-husband's harsh remarks
After Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship finally ended in 2021, she started posting racy photos of herself on Instagram. In "The Woman In Me," the iconic pop star acknowledged that she understood why so many people were left scratching their heads as a result. However, Spears believed they would take a kinder perspective if they understood how empowered she felt sharing a photo where she felt sexy after years of only being photographed by others — often without the "Womanizer" hitmaker's consent.
While the rest of the world could hopefully empathize with the sentiment, Spears' own children, Sean and Jayden Federline, didn't understand their mother's motivation for sharing such pics with the world. In fact, during a 2022 chat with the Daily Mail, their father and Spears' ex-husband, Kevin Federline, disclosed that the boys didn't even want to attend their mother's nuptials to Sam Asghari at least partly because her online behavior made them so uncomfortable. However, Asghari very publicly stood up for his wife.
The fitness trainer reasoned in an Instagram Story that everybody felt embarrassed by their parents in their teenage years. "Eventually if not already, they will [realize] their mother's choices are harmless and an expression of newly-found freedom," he argued, per The Mirror. "There is nothing to be embarrassed about just lots of things to be proud of." Asghari also added that he had one issue with Spears' ex-husband. But despite all of his sweet words, Asghari still reportedly tried to threaten Spears after they split up.