Lara Trump's Unconvincing Airport Note Post May Be Her Cringiest Move Yet (& The Replies Are Brutal)
In the world of politics, Eric Trump's wife Lara Trump has gone from simply supporting Donald Trump's as his daughter in law to becoming co-chair of the Republican National Committee. In that role, she's continued to back Donald, and apparently, other Donald supporters like to tell her that they do, too. Lara shared a photo on X, formerly Twitter, and her other social media accounts of a napkin with a note of thanks written on it for Donald and the entire Trump family. Lara said it was given to her on an airplane by a "middle-class housewife." It's not one of Lara's most controversial moments, and there were those who came out in support of Lara and the Trump family in the comments. However, the largest response seemed to be ridicule and doubt.
Nothing better than getting these beautiful notes on airplanes 🤍🇺🇸✈️ pic.twitter.com/Wiws5dhjHD
— Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) October 12, 2024
Lots of people seemed to think it was staged. "I'll take 'Things that Never Happened' for $500 thanks, Alex," one person shared in response to Lara's picture. Some believe that the note is actually in Lara's handwriting. Others thought that "firefighter" being spelled as "firfighter" helped prove that it was fake — if it really was from the wife of a firefighter, she would know how to spell it. One woman certainly agreed, writing, "as a middle-class wife married to a firefighter, I can assure you I know how to spell it and recognize a liar when I see one."
People have all kinds of complaints (and jokes) about Lara Trump's airplane note
Some users were focused on the fact that the note Lara Trump said she was passed started with #47 — whoever wins the 2024 election will be the 47th president. "#47.. that's an internal thing. It would have been Mrs. Trump or something else similar," one critic said. Then there are those who don't believe Lara's claims about flying with regular people. "Somehow I don't see her hanging out in a public part of any airport where somebody could get close enough to pass her notes," wrote one. Others were suspicious that the note wasn't signed.
Some jokingly took Lara's napkin and photoshopped their own version, like the person who posted, "Please stop singing, it made our flowers wilt and die. And the cat barely comes out anymore now." This is in reference to Lara's new music career, which has had a rocky start; she's released a few songs, including a cover of "I Won't Back Down" by Tom Petty.
This napkin post from Lara comes after she talked about being handed notes written on airplane napkins on Fox News the week before. Those reported notes were her proof that the polls showing Vice President Kamala Harris beating former president Donald Trump weren't believable. Her claims faced widespread disbelief online, but now Lara has doubled down. Perhaps to prove the critics wrong? If that was the case, it doesn't seem to have worked.