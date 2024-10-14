Lara Trump's Unconvincing Airport Note Post May Be Her Cringiest Move Yet (& The Replies Are Brutal)

Some users were focused on the fact that the note Lara Trump said she was passed started with #47 — whoever wins the 2024 election will be the 47th president. "#47.. that's an internal thing. It would have been Mrs. Trump or something else similar," one critic said. Then there are those who don't believe Lara's claims about flying with regular people. "Somehow I don't see her hanging out in a public part of any airport where somebody could get close enough to pass her notes," wrote one. Others were suspicious that the note wasn't signed.

Some jokingly took Lara's napkin and photoshopped their own version, like the person who posted, "Please stop singing, it made our flowers wilt and die. And the cat barely comes out anymore now." This is in reference to Lara's new music career, which has had a rocky start; she's released a few songs, including a cover of "I Won't Back Down" by Tom Petty.

This napkin post from Lara comes after she talked about being handed notes written on airplane napkins on Fox News the week before. Those reported notes were her proof that the polls showing Vice President Kamala Harris beating former president Donald Trump weren't believable. Her claims faced widespread disbelief online, but now Lara has doubled down. Perhaps to prove the critics wrong? If that was the case, it doesn't seem to have worked.

