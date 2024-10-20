The Controversial Schooling Choice HGTV's Erin Napier Divided Fans With
Erin Napier is easily one of HGTV's biggest and most beloved stars. Even though she and her husband, and "Home Town" co-host, Ben Napier didn't start appearing on the network until 2016, they've grown a massive fanbase on social media even without the hit show. Erin is an in-demand interior designer, while her husband is a woodworker. The happily married couple makes the perfect team on "Home Town," where they renovate old homes in picturesque Laurel, Mississippi. While Erin does have plenty of fans out there, some of them quickly turned on her after a controversial Instagram Story that was posted in September 2024 (this wasn't the first time either; Erin has dealt with trolling before).
According to Heavy, Erin elaborated on some of the divisive social media rules for her daughters, Helen and Mae, particularly regarding the kids' screen time allowance and their eventual access to social media once they're a bit older. Some fans of the HGTV couple weren't impressed with Erin's post and responded with several grievances surrounding one rule in particular: The Napiers have decided to pull their oldest daughter, Helen, out of school whenever her class uses tablets. Some parents even took to Erin's direct messages with their concerns, with one fan sending the HGTV star a question regarding parents who are unable to pick their children up early due to busy work schedules.
Although Erin couldn't provide any direct advice in a follow-up Instagram Story, she did explain how thankful she was for "an awesome sitter and grandparents who can pick [Helen] up early." Considering that every parent is different in how they raise their kids, and they don't all have the same access to childcare, it's not too surprising that Erin faced major backlash for her controversial stance on the topic.
Erin's ongoing fight against children's screentime and social media
Impressively, Erin Napier has continued doubling down on her position instead of letting the negative feedback sway her in the opposite direction. In an April 2023 interview with Today, she spoke about her obligation to her daughters: "It's our job to build a hedge of protection around their heart until they're strong enough to fight that battle." Even with some of the Napiers' fanbase turning on them over the ultra-strict social media rules, the interior designer has managed to stay positive and stand by her and her husband's decision. Of course, plenty of fans agree with the "Home Town" stars.
In a May 2023 Instagram post, Erin received slightly more praise. One commenter detailed her reasoning for similar rules: "We have to let our littles grow and not feel that they have to compare to someone else." The Napiers even founded a non-profit for this very reason, Osprey (Old School Parents Raising Engaged Youth), whose mission statement is, "We are parents committed to helping our kids achieve social media-free childhoods until they graduate high school. When adolescents have no access to social media, they gain access to deeper engagement with their families, interests and self assurance."
Naturally, not everyone agrees on what is the "right" way to parent, but is there really even a 100% "right" way? It's also worth noting that Erin faced criticism regardless of how she tried to explain her stance, with Instagram users decrying her as "defensive" when the HGTV star compared using social media to driving or imbibing alcohol, citing scientific studies that warned of the harsh effects. "Give it a google," she reasoned simply.