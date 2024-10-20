The Controversial Schooling Choice HGTV's Erin Napier Divided Fans With

Erin Napier is easily one of HGTV's biggest and most beloved stars. Even though she and her husband, and "Home Town" co-host, Ben Napier didn't start appearing on the network until 2016, they've grown a massive fanbase on social media even without the hit show. Erin is an in-demand interior designer, while her husband is a woodworker. The happily married couple makes the perfect team on "Home Town," where they renovate old homes in picturesque Laurel, Mississippi. While Erin does have plenty of fans out there, some of them quickly turned on her after a controversial Instagram Story that was posted in September 2024 (this wasn't the first time either; Erin has dealt with trolling before).

Advertisement

According to Heavy, Erin elaborated on some of the divisive social media rules for her daughters, Helen and Mae, particularly regarding the kids' screen time allowance and their eventual access to social media once they're a bit older. Some fans of the HGTV couple weren't impressed with Erin's post and responded with several grievances surrounding one rule in particular: The Napiers have decided to pull their oldest daughter, Helen, out of school whenever her class uses tablets. Some parents even took to Erin's direct messages with their concerns, with one fan sending the HGTV star a question regarding parents who are unable to pick their children up early due to busy work schedules.

Although Erin couldn't provide any direct advice in a follow-up Instagram Story, she did explain how thankful she was for "an awesome sitter and grandparents who can pick [Helen] up early." Considering that every parent is different in how they raise their kids, and they don't all have the same access to childcare, it's not too surprising that Erin faced major backlash for her controversial stance on the topic.

Advertisement