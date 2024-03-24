Scandals That The Stars Of HGTV's Home Town Can Never Erase

HGTV power couple Erin and Ben Napier are most known for their rustic renovations, wholesome attitude, and southern charm. They got their start on the network back in 2017, with the Napiers leaving their day jobs to become the stars of the Mississippi-based show "Home Town." Though their positive qualities often shine through in all of their endeavors, that doesn't mean that the couple is immune to scandal.

Erin has opened up about her least favorite parts of her HGTV career, which include the immense amount of pressure and attention that comes with their success. "The more I learn about social media, the more it frightens me so I'm going to make an effort to spend less time here," the interior designer wrote on Instagram. "People weren't built to know the opinions of thousands or even hundreds of their 'friends.'"

With so many eyes trained on the family, through their HGTV shows to their social media presence, they've inevitably had their fair share of social missteps, both big and small. With that in mind, here are the scandals that the stars of "Home Town" can never erase.