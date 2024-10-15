Trump's Philly Town Hall Takes A Bizzare Turn With His Favorite Hits
Looks like Donald Trump is putting "DJ" on his resume and handily, those are already two of his initials. The former president was speaking at his so-called "town hall" in Oaks, Pennsylvania, when Trump abruptly cut his time short and began playing his campaign playlist instead — something for which he had previously got into trouble. For around 40 minutes on September 14, 2024, the divisive presidential candidate stood on stage swaying along to his favorite tunes from artists like Sinead O'Connor, Guns N' Roses, and of course the Village People, whose "Y.M.C.A" is Trump's usual closing-out song.
In a clip of the event shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the former "Apprentice" host was in the middle of a Q&A when he was twice interrupted by medical emergencies in the crowd. Trump's response after the second emergency was seemingly to just sit back and listen. The moderator, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, then asked if he'd like to take a couple more questions before playing his outro song, which Trump completely ignored before instructing someone offstage to start playing music.
The former president quickly reiterated his campaign motto, "Make America Great Again," along with his plans to win over Pennsylvania (Trump has previously confirmed that if he loses the election, he will not run again). After roughly a minute of less-than-enthusiastic campaigning, he simply stood there in front of the crowd without uttering another word.
Did Donald Trump get bored at his own campaign event?
During the first interruption to Monday night's rally, Donald Trump requested that they play "Ave Maria" as doctors assessed the situation. The crowd stirred as an instrumental version of the song played through the speakers. The Republican nominee mentioned that the venue was quite warm, so when the second medical issue interrupted his question-and-answer session, Trump asked for the doors to be opened. He then requested "Ave Maria" again, but this time the controversial politician wanted to hear opera singer Luciano Pavarotti's version instead. Trump promised that he would lengthen his time with his supporters, considering the minutes lost from the people who sought medical attention that night. However, the attendees didn't hear from him much after that.
It wasn't long after attempting to deal with the heat issue that the former president derailed the Q&A completely, reasoning, "Let's not do any more questions, let's just listen to music," as Noem chuckled (via X). Trump then quipped, "Who the hell wants to listen to questions, right?" While the crowd seemed to enjoy the impromptu jam session — their host even questioned why no one had left yet, but it's no surprise considering that Trump was surrounded by superfans — many people on social media criticized the politician, with some calling the event weird.
"He just stands there," one X user pointed out. "Wtf did I just watch," another commenter added. Still, plenty of others defended Trump, calling him a decent man for deescalating the chaos from the urgent health matters that needed attention and keeping everyone calm with some choice musical cuts.