Trump's Philly Town Hall Takes A Bizzare Turn With His Favorite Hits

Looks like Donald Trump is putting "DJ" on his resume and handily, those are already two of his initials. The former president was speaking at his so-called "town hall" in Oaks, Pennsylvania, when Trump abruptly cut his time short and began playing his campaign playlist instead — something for which he had previously got into trouble. For around 40 minutes on September 14, 2024, the divisive presidential candidate stood on stage swaying along to his favorite tunes from artists like Sinead O'Connor, Guns N' Roses, and of course the Village People, whose "Y.M.C.A" is Trump's usual closing-out song.

In a clip of the event shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the former "Apprentice" host was in the middle of a Q&A when he was twice interrupted by medical emergencies in the crowd. Trump's response after the second emergency was seemingly to just sit back and listen. The moderator, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, then asked if he'd like to take a couple more questions before playing his outro song, which Trump completely ignored before instructing someone offstage to start playing music.

The former president quickly reiterated his campaign motto, "Make America Great Again," along with his plans to win over Pennsylvania (Trump has previously confirmed that if he loses the election, he will not run again). After roughly a minute of less-than-enthusiastic campaigning, he simply stood there in front of the crowd without uttering another word.

