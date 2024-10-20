The Most Famous Men Kate Beckinsale Has Ever Dated

Kate Beckinsale's love life has consistently sparked public interest over the years. And while she has had her fair share of controversial relationships, she's not really a huge fan of dating. The "Pearl Harbor" actress once admitted that she rarely goes on dates. "I literally meet someone, get to know them at work, and then either marry them or get pregnant by them," she revealed in a July 2021 interview with Extra. "I just can't think of anything I'd hate more than sitting in front of somebody that I don't know, that chances are I won't like, and then have to sit and watch them eat food."

Despite her preferred way of meeting men, Beckinsale has been linked to a handful of men in the industry. From marrying her film director to dating comedians, the "Underworld" star's dating history is nothing short of intriguing. Check out some of the famous men Beckinsale has dated over the years.