The Most Famous Men Kate Beckinsale Has Ever Dated
Kate Beckinsale's love life has consistently sparked public interest over the years. And while she has had her fair share of controversial relationships, she's not really a huge fan of dating. The "Pearl Harbor" actress once admitted that she rarely goes on dates. "I literally meet someone, get to know them at work, and then either marry them or get pregnant by them," she revealed in a July 2021 interview with Extra. "I just can't think of anything I'd hate more than sitting in front of somebody that I don't know, that chances are I won't like, and then have to sit and watch them eat food."
Despite her preferred way of meeting men, Beckinsale has been linked to a handful of men in the industry. From marrying her film director to dating comedians, the "Underworld" star's dating history is nothing short of intriguing. Check out some of the famous men Beckinsale has dated over the years.
She married her first love
In 1995, Kate Beckinsale was first linked with Welsh actor Michael Sheen. The pair met while in a touring production of "The Seagull" and became inseparable. After four years of dating, Beckinsale and Sheen welcomed their daughter Lily in 1999. At the time, Beckinsale considered herself lucky to have Sheen in her life. "It was only when I met him that my life really fell into place, and then we had Lily, so it's totally changed everything," she told Cinema.com. "He's protective of the people he loves, so I'm very glad I'm one of those."
Beckinsale and Sheen went their separate ways in 2003 after filming "Underworld." Despite the split, the two remain close and focused on co-parenting their daughter. "I think the thing is, if you both really put your kid's well-being first and share a sense of humor, you're sort of halfway there," she said on "Chelsea" with Chelsea Handler in August 2017 (via People).
Kate's whirlwind romance with the director
Shortly after her split from Michael Sheen, Kate Beckinsale went on to date director Len Wiseman. The two met in 2003 while filming for "Underworld." After a year of dating, Beckinsale and Wiseman tied the knot on May 9, 2004. The pair did an impressive job juggling their personal and professional lives. They worked together on several films, including the rest of the "Underworld" series and "Total Recall" remake.
Beckinsale was also able to maintain a harmonious relationship with her ex, Michael Sheen, despite being in a new relationship with Wiseman. In a 2012 interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress shared how their dynamics work. "Everybody involved has felt that the priority is Lily and wanting to get to a good place for her. And everyone is nice. So it's not bad," Beckinsale said.
In 2016, Beckinsale and Wiseman called it quits. People confirmed that the director was the one who filed for divorce, which was finalized in 2019. Despite the split, the two reportedly "are still friendly" and that "there has been no drama" between them.
She had a 'complicated' fling with a comedian
Kate Beckinsale appears to be into men with a sense of humor. In June 2017, she was spotted locking lips with stand-up comedian Matt Rife outside of Villa Lounge restaurant. The two didn't seem to mind the age gap (Rife is over 20 years her junior), and they instantly hit it off. "[Kate] has been seeing Matt for the past few weeks. She really seems to like him," a source told People. "She refers to him as an old soul. There is obviously a physical attraction, too. The age difference doesn't matter to her. Matt is amazing to her."
However, their romance took a different turn in March 2019. Beckinsale and Rife reportedly called it quits, and it was quite a mess. In an interview with TMZ, Rife called his one-year relationship with Beckinsale "complicated." He also gave interesting advice to her new beau at the time, Pete Davidson. "Run," he blurted out. "Enjoy it while you can. I hope they're both happy. I hope that it can build to where it's an established, good relationship."
When asked if there's still a chance of rekindling their romance in the future, Rife made himself very clear — he's not interested. Still, he wanted nothing but the best for Beckinsale.
Kate's short-lived romance with Pete
Kate Beckinsale can't seem to get enough of funny men. In January 2019, she reportedly hit it off with Pete Davidson at Netflix's Golden Globes afterparty. It didn't take long for the romance to blossom. By March, they were spotted making out in the stands at a hockey game in New York City. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Beckinsale opened up about what it's like dating the "Saturday Night Live" star. "I've never been in this position before," she admitted. "Never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief."
As for the age gap, Davidson admitted it doesn't really bother him and Beckinsale. However, much to the comedian's dismay, many were still focused on it. "Apparently, people have a crazy fascination with our age difference, but it doesn't really bother us," Pete said in an episode of "Saturday Night Live." "But then again, I'm new to this. So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere...."
Their whirlwind romance appeared to fizzle out after about four months of dating. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Beckinsale and Davidson decided to call it quits. "They're still friendly but are not on romantic terms," the insider claimed.
Kate spent lockdown with Canadian rapper
Kate Beckinsale reportedly dated Canadian rapper Goody Grace. The two were first linked in April 2020 and quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. People reported that Grace stayed at Beckinsale's home in California. At the time, the actress thought of him as the "perfect quarantine boyfriend."
Despite the couple being happy and in love, most of Beckinsale's friends reportedly don't think the relationship would last. "Kate and Goody are having a lot of fun together, get along great and enjoy each other's company," an insider told Us Weekly. "But most of Kate's friends don't think this is a long-lasting/forever type of relationship." While her friends were doubtful, Beckinsale's daughter, Lily, was very supportive. "Kate's daughter, Lily, doesn't care about the age difference between her mom and Goody and is happy that her mom is happy," the source explained.
Rumors of their split spread like wildfire when Beckinsale unfollowed Grace on Instagram in October 2020. An insider confirmed to People that the split was not a big deal for Kate. They added that Grace "is young and has other priorities than her" and that Beckinsale "totally gets it."